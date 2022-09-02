Ladies and gentlemen, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood has an announcement to make. You should probably have a box of Kleenex nearby, because

Alas! Damn you, CNN, and your right-wing ways!

Yes, clearly there’s a Great Journalistic Purge happening at CNN, and poor John Harwood is just the next in a long line of victims.

Well, now that Brian Stelter’s gone, we suppose that John Harwood has been the biggest hack. Or at least near the top of the list. The competition is stiff, after all.

And speaking of Brian Stelter being gone:

That’s a really good question. Brian Stelter straight-up got the boot. Did Harwood get the other one? Inquiring minds wanna know!

We’d like to think that’s how it happened.

It’s been real, John. Real obnoxious.

Well, we can dream. And so can John Harwood. His tone is optimistic, God bless him. And we, too, look forward to him figuring out what’s next. We’ll even help him out:

