Ladies and gentlemen, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood has an announcement to make. You should probably have a box of Kleenex nearby, because

personal news: today's my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i've been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what's next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Alas! Damn you, CNN, and your right-wing ways!

John's a smart guy, which is apparently no longer permitted at CNN https://t.co/4yJY5A5b64 — Zachary D. Carter (@zachdcarter) September 2, 2022

I knew John Harwood was leaving CNN when he kept telling the truth about the rise of fascism while his bosses started marketing to some mythical middle ground. https://t.co/c2AC3giJ25 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 2, 2022

Yes, clearly there’s a Great Journalistic Purge happening at CNN, and poor John Harwood is just the next in a long line of victims.

Probably the biggest hack at a network full of hacks. It's hilarious watching people reply to this claiming CNN is taking a "hard right" turn. pic.twitter.com/KB6rY4YRLl — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 2, 2022

Well, now that Brian Stelter’s gone, we suppose that John Harwood has been the biggest hack. Or at least near the top of the list. The competition is stiff, after all.

And speaking of Brian Stelter being gone:

Was this partisan sack of shit fired or did he leave before he was thrown out the window? https://t.co/Fy3Gbo6DnU — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 2, 2022

That’s a really good question. Brian Stelter straight-up got the boot. Did Harwood get the other one? Inquiring minds wanna know!

Chris Licht making personnel changes at CNN pic.twitter.com/Oiu5q5DtyG — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 2, 2022

We’d like to think that’s how it happened.

Tired: John Harwood (D-NBC) Wired: John Harwood (D-CNN) Inspired: John Harwood (D-Unemployed) https://t.co/HBrqbJD8L4 — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 2, 2022

Remarkable. It turns out that rabid, dishonest, partisan propaganda is not that appealing to rational human beings. The willingness of so many “journalists” to abandon any pretense of fairness or objectivity—and to lie shamelessly—has done immeasurable damage to our press. https://t.co/2vFiJFkjBb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2022

You're a hack with zero journalistic integrity — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2022

Never forget that when Harwood moderated one of the 2016 Republican debates, he was caught emailing with John Podesta about which questions he should ask to the candidates. Good riddance to one of the worst liberal hacks in all of media. https://t.co/vV0ow7sA26 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2022

I don’t celebrate people losing their jobs, but Harwood was the one of the worst and most biased journalists in the national press. This was absolutely necessary for CNN to pursue a rebranding. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 2, 2022

Who says there's no such thing as good news? Don't let the door hit you in the condescending partisan ass on the way out, hack.https://t.co/oZL7C6OlDd — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 2, 2022

It’s been real, John. Real obnoxious.

i would love to see cnn become a legitimate straight news organization and i imagine a lot of people would love it too — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 2, 2022

Well, we can dream. And so can John Harwood. His tone is optimistic, God bless him. And we, too, look forward to him figuring out what’s next. We’ll even help him out:

Maybe John Podesta has a job open for Harwood. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 2, 2022

