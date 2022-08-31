If you have reservations about doctors performing body- and life-altering surgeries on children who are purportedly trans and/or nonbinary, well, it’s high time you join Dr. Scott Mosser here in the 21st century. See, unlike you, Dr. Mosser understands that there’s literally nothing wrong with permanently disfiguring children.

Let me introduce you to Dr. Scott Mosser, who cuts the breasts off of adolescent girls. Many surgeons across the country will and do inflict “top surgery” on minors. Mosser assures us that he follows very “strict” guidelines before performing double mastectomies on children. pic.twitter.com/JoNjLnOAa6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

The strictest of guidelines. We’re sure he cleans his instruments very well before he uses them to cut adolescent girls’ breasts off.

Mosser also offers “non-binary” services for patients who want to be neither male nor female. pic.twitter.com/8dq1dqNhwr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

Wow, Dr. Mosser’s got something for everyone!

Mosser assures his patients that regret after surgery is “exceptionally rare.” He cannot possibly know this because we‘ve never done these sorts of things to this many children before. How many 40 year olds are walking around today who had cosmetic mastectomies at 16? Almost none pic.twitter.com/CfvnfnWUcB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

Just trust Dr. Mosser on this. He has it on very good authority — his own — that a 14-year-old boy who gets his external genitalia removed will grow up to be a perfectly well adjusted member of society.

When the media tries to “debunk” the claim that doctors are mutilating kids, they simply ignore top surgery altogether. They ignore it because it is undeniable that this is happening to children. It’s also totally indefensible. They know that too. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

For the record, Dr. Scott Mosser is himself very proud of what he’s accomplished and what he still wants to accomplish in his illustrious career:

While Matt Walsh has it trending: Dr. Scott Mosser has performed "over two thousand top surgeries" on girls and women, and says that there is no age limit for beginning the "gender journey."pic.twitter.com/Io9f8XuR9g — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 30, 2022

According to his website, Mosser charges between $8,500 and $10,000 for this procedure. So he has generated up to $20 million in revenues for performing double mastectomies on girls and women. Gender ideology is a booming business. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 30, 2022

Here's his price list for "gender confirmation" surgeries. You can even get financing for them. pic.twitter.com/nvRrkY9H85 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 30, 2022

Kudos to Dr. Mosser for wanting to make it as easy as possible for as many children and teens as possible to undergo dangerous gender confirmation surgery. What a swell guy. What a giver.

What an absolute piece of scum.

Dr. Scott Mosser admits they have "secret missions" to normalize child sex change surgery at the Gender Confirmation Center in San Francisco, no minimum age "at all" to get sex change surgery and he has done sex change surgeries on 13 year olds. This is what pure evil looks like. pic.twitter.com/uL5EXn3ncH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 31, 2022

Horrific.

Everything I’ve posted here is factually accurate and publicly available on Mosser’s website. I didn’t use any information that he did not publish himself. That won’t stop the left from calling this “misinformation,” of course, but I want to state it for the record anyway. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

Of course the game is completely rigged. The Left claims that these sorts of things aren't being done to children but if you cite a specific example to disprove that claim, they'll accuse you of terrorism and incitement. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

Well, it’s arguably doctors like Scott Moser who are willing to mutilate children’s bodies in direct violation of the Hippocratic Oath who are the ones doing the terrorizing.

***

