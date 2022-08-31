If you have reservations about doctors performing body- and life-altering surgeries on children who are purportedly trans and/or nonbinary, well, it’s high time you join Dr. Scott Mosser here in the 21st century. See, unlike you, Dr. Mosser understands that there’s literally nothing wrong with permanently disfiguring children.

The strictest of guidelines. We’re sure he cleans his instruments very well before he uses them to cut adolescent girls’ breasts off.

Wow, Dr. Mosser’s got something for everyone!

Just trust Dr. Mosser on this. He has it on very good authority — his own — that a 14-year-old boy who gets his external genitalia removed will grow up to be a perfectly well adjusted member of society.

For the record, Dr. Scott Mosser is himself very proud of what he’s accomplished and what he still wants to accomplish in his illustrious career:

Kudos to Dr. Mosser for wanting to make it as easy as possible for as many children and teens as possible to undergo dangerous gender confirmation surgery. What a swell guy. What a giver.

What an absolute piece of scum.

Horrific.

Well, it’s arguably doctors like Scott Moser who are willing to mutilate children’s bodies in direct violation of the Hippocratic Oath who are the ones doing the terrorizing.

***

