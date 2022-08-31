We’re reasonably generous around here. And we’d very much like to feel bad for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman for being the target of mockery and derision over his health issues. But dammit if Fetterman isn’t making it all but impossible.

His opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is admittedly kind of a major doofus, and his campaign strategy thus far hasn’t been great. And now, Oz has taken to shining a spotlight on Fetterman’s health as well as Fetterman’s refusal to participate in a debate.

I survived a stroke. Plenty of others have dealt with health challenges too. Can you imagine if you had a doctor who mocked you for it? pic.twitter.com/T9bGRgtigH — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 31, 2022

Honestly, it’s kinda hard to blame Dr. Oz for going there.

Somebody should tell Oz that picking on a stroke victim is not a good strategy for winning over voters. https://t.co/mAyEcd5oUx — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 31, 2022

Is it the best look for Oz? No. But it’s understandable given what he’s up against. Fetterman’s been more than happy to basically campaign via trolling Oz and dodging Oz’s invites to debate. A lot of people are speculating that the latter is due to issues he continues to have as a result of his stroke. And, well, if that’s the case, then it makes sense for Oz to keep talking about Fetterman’s stroke.

What's he supposed to do? Ignore this? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

As @TheAmishDude suggested, Oz could go into medical detail regarding the serious condition that Fetterman now has — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 31, 2022

If Fetterman wants to prove Oz wrong once and for all, he can agree to a debate. It’s a simple gesture that should be simple for someone who is mentally and physically equipped to handle the demands of a debate.

How dare Dr. Oz… *checks notes* Question whether you're physically and mentally capable of being a U.S. Senator. https://t.co/7VHNebsrrK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 31, 2022

Plenty of people did it with Donald Trump, and Trump didn’t even have a stroke. Why was Donald Trump’s physical and mental capability fair game, but John Fetterman’s is not? Especially after suffering, you know, an actual stroke.

If it were a different opponent with a different tone, maybe sure, but Fetterman has been praised for the snarky campaign he's been running. Entire pieces written about it and media praise. Oz points out once he shouldn't be in the race because of his stroke and they all faint. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

like the media who constantly questioned mccain's age in 2008 but were fine with biden's basement presidential campaign — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 31, 2022

Yep.

Fetterman is now the victim of "mean Dr. Oz." Apparently John can dish it out, but he can't take it. https://t.co/ggN4RMApFS — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) August 31, 2022

Is John Fetterman a victim or isn’t he? Because if he is, he’s got no business running for U.S. Senate. What he’d face as a Democratic senator is a lot more physically and mentally taxing than anything Dr. Oz would throw at him in a debate.

Pretty sure that condition is evident by him not debating or campaigning. He shouldn't be in the race and should have been encouraged to drop out by his family. That didn't happen. So now he's just going to use it as a victim stance? Doesn't work that way — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

I have no idea how anything "works" anymore. Dems love their victims and Fetterman seems determined to give them one to vote for. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 31, 2022

It’s irritating as hell.

I've never seen anything like this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Fetterman seems to have the edge in the race so far, despite his being a crybully. If he wins, he’d better stop trying to hide behind his victim shield, or he’s gonna get absolutely destroyed in the Senate.

He's running for the United States Senate. Not the Make A Wish Foundation. This is incredible. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

***

***

