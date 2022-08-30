Despite years of dedicated Democratic leadership, New York City is still plagued by violence, including gun violence.

But, New Yorkers, we’ve got some good news for you: that pesky gun violence problem may be about to change.

And it’s all thanks to a brilliant strategy from the New York City Council. Behold:

Are you an aspiring criminal contemplating opening fire on someone in Times Square? Well, think twice, buck-o, because Times Square is gonna be a gun-free zone. Officially!

Criminals are notoriously deterred by signs cautioning against criminal behavior.

Sorry, but it takes really smart liberal politicians to come up with an idea like this.

Hey, man. Don’t knock it til they’ve tried it.

And maybe they can do even better still for their next round of signs:

Why not, indeed? Sounds like a can’t-miss strategy.

***

