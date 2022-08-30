Despite years of dedicated Democratic leadership, New York City is still plagued by violence, including gun violence.

But, New Yorkers, we’ve got some good news for you: that pesky gun violence problem may be about to change.

And it’s all thanks to a brilliant strategy from the New York City Council. Behold:

Happening now in the City Council: New signs to be installed at “every entry point” to Times Square starting this Thursday, Sept. 1 —> pic.twitter.com/hkQAcaWVAV — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) August 30, 2022

Are you an aspiring criminal contemplating opening fire on someone in Times Square? Well, think twice, buck-o, because Times Square is gonna be a gun-free zone. Officially!

Great strategy. — Clifton Duncan (She/Her) (@cliftonaduncan) August 30, 2022

This should definitely do it. https://t.co/8jb8MqZ8Pe — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 30, 2022

Criminals are notoriously deterred by signs cautioning against criminal behavior.

That'll do the trick! Wish we'd have thought of this sooner! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 30, 2022

Sorry, but it takes really smart liberal politicians to come up with an idea like this.

Advertisements are going up around Times Square telling potential shooters no one will shoot back. https://t.co/ni4OFSlLJO — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 30, 2022

Hey, man. Don’t knock it til they’ve tried it.

And maybe they can do even better still for their next round of signs:

If the prevailing thought is that this will actually work, why not make the sign say “Crime Free Zone”? 🤯 https://t.co/kjAGpVsFf4 — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) August 30, 2022

Why not, indeed? Sounds like a can’t-miss strategy.

Happening now in Springfield: New signs to be installed at “every unlocked exit door” at Springfield Penitentiary. pic.twitter.com/KDOnhzui51 — max (@MaxNordau) August 30, 2022

