Joe Biden is all set to screw over millions of hardworking, taxpaying Americans by taking their money and giving it to a segment of the population that is overwhelmingly wealthy and white. And he’s pretty darn excited about it!

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023. I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

Here are some of those purported “more details” ahead of the big announcement:

SCOOP: White House expected to provide up to ***$20,000*** in student debt relief 4 ***Pell Grant*** recipients, sources tell @DaniDougPost & me Would have to be under $125K ($250K jointly) to qualify. Other recipients believed @ $10K Final details TBDhttps://t.co/nQm72h9kQQ — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

UPDATE: Student debt payment moratorium now extended through Dec. 31, or past the midterms, per people familiar — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

Due to a provision Schumer included in the American Rescue Plan last year, Biden's student debt forgiveness action will NOT be counted as taxable income — key point — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

Isn’t that special?

UPDATE: Am told by a reliable source that graduate debt ***IS*** included in the debt forgiveness plan. Big decision. Will need to see final details. I had previously reported WH was considering carving it out — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

[DJ Khaled voice] ANOTHER UPDATE Parent Plus loans ARE included in the debt forgiveness plan, per this reliable source Again: We'll need to see final details but would be very big deal if on point — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

!! Biden makes announcement, says if you have undergrad loans repayment capped at 5% of monthly incomehttps://t.co/3EFbShCQam — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

As I understand it, current students w/ loans *are* eligible for the debt forgiveness — based on their parents' income, rather than their own — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

CRITICAL POINT ON INCOME THRESHOLDS: — If your 2021 OR 2020 income was *below* the caps — $125K for singles; $250K for couples — then you do qualify for the $10K (or $20K, if Pell Grant) As I understand it — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

As you guys understand it, what does all of this sound like to you? A handout, mayhaps? That’s what it sounds like to Fox News. And for some reason, that’s very interesting to Sun Sentinel journalist Scott Travis:

.@FoxNews headlines often use words you don’t see from other media — like handout. pic.twitter.com/3NZ7WDZR4j — Scott Travis (@smtravis) August 24, 2022

Well, in this particular case, we’re grateful to Fox News for being willing to use words you don’t see in other media headlines. If not for Fox News, none of the major news networks would be talking to their viewers about this. Case in point:

RIght now, Fox & Fox Business are all over the student debt transfer to taxpayers and CNN and MSNBC are talking about abortion and the NY special election and how it is good news for Dems. Hmmm… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 24, 2022

Hmmm, indeed. Maybe Scott should post screenshots of headlines from MSNBC and CNN and the rest just so we can see how very different theirs are from Fox News’.

Fox News is the only outlet willing to be honest about what’s going on here.

And they’re right. This headline is spot on. https://t.co/ut9mLcHUzq — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) August 24, 2022

That's because Fox uses words that are correct — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) August 24, 2022

Maybe the other networks should try it sometime.

It fits, though. — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) August 24, 2022

That’s what it is though. — Weezy (@Weezy_352) August 24, 2022

Well, that's what it is… — Just Matt, AAS (@Gunnersm87) August 24, 2022

It is what it is. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 24, 2022

Seems pretty accurate to me. — Machacado Breakfast Taco (@pissfinger) August 24, 2022

Would you prefer "state sanctioned theft?" https://t.co/rEUnbloOnU — Seamus the Pot Stirrer (@seamus_potstir) August 24, 2022

OK, that’d work, too.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!