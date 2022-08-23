Max Berger has a pretty impressive C.V. He’s worked with Justice Democrats, Elizabeth Warren, and Cori Bush. And he co-founded antisemitic, anti-Zionist group IfNotNow.

These days, he works for More Perfect Union, which, according to the “Who We Are” page, is “a nationwide movement to strengthen our communities and heal our country by creating meaningful connections through service and leadership.”

And nothing says strengthening communities and healing the country like effectively calling for war against Republicans!

It began with a New York Times opinion piece by Damon Linker:

From Opinion:

There is no scenario following from the current situation with Trump that culminates in a happy ending for anyone, even for Democrats, says @DamonLinker. https://t.co/woDMF5R7tt — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 21, 2022

Max didn’t care for Berger’s tone, which was apparently not angry and vengeful enough:

Donald Trump led an insurrection against the government of the United States. There is no happy ending to his prosecution because 1/4 and 1/3 Americans support it. The political question is whether we appease the insurrectionists or attempt to crush them. https://t.co/Im0omLXaJ2 — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 22, 2022

Has Max ever considered switching to decaf? Or horse tranquilizers, perhaps?

"Crush them." Do you even hear yourself? You're talking about 1/3 to 1/2 of your fellow citizens. (Many Republicans who don't love Trump will still respond badly to the attempted crushing.) If you want to start a civil war, I wish you'd just say so. https://t.co/X2ydf948B1 — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) August 22, 2022

OK, Damon. Since you asked so nicely:

Did the leaders of the abolitionist movement want a civil war? Did the radical Republicans? Did the founders want to start a war for independence? No, but they were willing to go where the circumstances dictated. We must be as well. https://t.co/yfuy0h4WEl — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 22, 2022

At least a third of Americans were opposed to the revolutionary war, the civil war and WWII. Around 1/4 – 1/3 of Americans support Trump's ongoing insurrection against American democracy. They will not be appeased, and must be defeated. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 22, 2022

The question isn't whether we're trying to start a civil war. The question is whether we're willing to fight those that are. I simply believe those of us who believe in democracy must be willing to fight as hard as the fascists trying to destroy it. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 22, 2022

I believe democracy is about sublimating the friend-enemy distinction into a friend-foe distinction. We should seek to defeat our enemy, not destroy them. But, what of enemies that seek to destroy us and democracy itself? They must be fought. That's exactly what we face today. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 22, 2022

The only thing Max Berger needs to be facing today is a psychiatrist. Maybe a whole team of psychiatrists.

Also, is it just us, or is Max’s rhetoric decidedly on the violent side?

How many dead people are you willing to accept to make your fantasies come true? https://t.co/dMEvgnrgjN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 22, 2022

I hope you lead the attempt to crush us. You personally. https://t.co/v5c4MCQUKX — PeterKidder (@realPeterKidder) August 22, 2022

We’d actually very much like to see that.

In any event:

This dude is going to have a bad night on November 8th. https://t.co/VJruY7m01t — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 22, 2022

All signs point to yes.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!