NBC News policy editor Benjy Sarlin has been known to practice good journalism on occasion.

Unfortunately, this is not one of those occasions.

Florida Governor — and likely 2024 presidential contender — Ron DeSantis is out stumping for Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidates like Doug Mastriano (one of a number of out-there GOP candidates that Democrats were also pushing because he’d supposedly be easy to beat).

Sarlin can’t help but notice the difference between someone like Ron DeSantis and Resistance GOP Rep. Liz Cheney:

Liz Cheney would never campaign for a Republican candidate! Because she’s different. She’s principled. Unlike Ron DeSantis and … Peter Meijer?

Pardon our French, but what the eff is Benjy talking about?

Trending

Peter Meijer isn’t crazy about John Gibbs, the guy who beat him in the GOP primary (with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of help from the DCCC), but Meijer is also a grownup and someone who isn’t going to start endorsing Democrats just because Orange Man Bad.

We’re wondering about that as well.

Our heads hurt.

Same.

Is there a corollary for Democrats, too, or … ?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benjy SarlincoupJanuary 6Liz CheneyPeter MeijerrepublicansRon DeSantis