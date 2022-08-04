Stacey Abrams is one of those Democrats who’s willing to go the mat to protect abortion. And that’s her prerogative, of course. She can say and do what she wants.

But it’s our prerogative to draw attention to what she says and does and point out why it’s wrong and insane. And that’s why we’re here today.

Because this is the sort of garbage she’s putting out there:

Stacey Abrams: "It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a black woman."pic.twitter.com/0omZluVPBS — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 4, 2022

“It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a black woman.” Whoa, if true!

It’s not true, of course.

When Stacey Abrams says things like that, she is very deliberately sowing seeds of fear. Her hope is that if she terrifies enough people, they’ll vote for her. And make no mistake: her motivations here are absolutely selfish. She’ll stop at nothing to win in November.

But wait! There’s still more from Stacey Abrams, and it, too, is genuinely offensive:

Democrat Stacey Abrams claims abortion until birth is right because of "the free will that the God I believe in gave us." pic.twitter.com/fNY29cC1Z4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2022

Well, that’s gross. Everything about it is gross. Likening abortion to miscarriage? Gross. Invoking her purported deep Christian faith in order to justify abortion? Gross.

Stacey Abrams is just gross.

That’s the thing: they do listen to it. They listen to it and see absolutely nothing wrong with it. If they can’t use religion to defend their awful position, they’ll just rewrite the religion into something that aligns with their worldview. In other words, they’ll do exactly what they accuse conservative Christians of doing.

The God she believes in gave her that choice.