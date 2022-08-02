Vox’s Ian Millhiser is bored, you guys. August is off to a pretty slow start, at least for him, and he’s desperate for an activity that will keep him busy. Something that will allow him to flex his creative muscles, which are in serious danger of atrophying.

Hey! How about writing obituaries for Supreme Court Justices who are still alive? That’s the ticket!

August is a slow month so I'm spending my morning updating some of my prewritten obituaries. pic.twitter.com/IxEdF1nioJ — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 2, 2022

Ian’s just having a normal one, everybody.

Normal and professional behavior https://t.co/D73eJBw1H7 — Max (@MadMaxMKE) August 2, 2022

No, seriously, though. This kind of stuff is totally normal for Ian Millhiser.

Maybe take a walk, do something nice for someone, take a break from Twitter…because this is creepy — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) August 2, 2022

Creepy AF, actually.

Death wishcasting is gross https://t.co/WCMeT4LuyI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 2, 2022

It’s gross, to be sure. But perhaps even more than that, it’s just straight-up weird. Millhouse is a weird dude.

This comes off kind of attention-hungry and desperate ngl — Joseph Conner Micallef (@JoCoMicallef) August 2, 2022

Hey, it’s called staying on brand!

100% Ian was aroused when he wrote this. — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) August 2, 2022

tfw you're strugglin for twitter content so you gotta go remix some of the old hits with new beats https://t.co/YEht8KoR6e — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 2, 2022

Uh-oh, Ian.

There are better ways to amuse yourself, you know:

Millhiser should start a newsletter and call it The Daily Breakdown. https://t.co/EGZlDzCU4G — AN (@MaxNordau) August 2, 2022

There’s an idea!

