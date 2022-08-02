Aack during the time January 6 committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson was providing damning testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s conduct on and around January 6, 2021, Donald Trump claimed that he barely knew who she was. Obviously Trump was lying about that. He was just afraid of being taken down by a stunningly brave woman who was willing to take a stand against her former boss, a stunningly brave woman who knew for certain on January 6, 2021, that she could never, ever look at herself in the mirror again if she continued to work for him.

Well, we’re glad Business Insider sued. Otherwise we might not have known just how shady Cassidy Hutchinson actually was.

More from Business Insider:

Hutchinson served as a “coordinator” for Trump’s official, taxpayer-funded post-presidential office from about January 20, 2021, to April 1, 2021, earning an annualized salary of $90,000, the General Services Administration documents state.

The documents establish that Hutchinson continued to earn a government paycheck for work in support of Trump for weeks after she witnessed his actions — and lack of action — on January 6, 2021, even as other colleagues soon thereafter resigned.

So … she stuck around on Team Trump until April 2021, huh? Not what you’d expect from someone who said this during her January 6 committee testimony:

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American,” Hutchinson, who served as a trusted aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the January 6 committee on June 28. “We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I’d been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening.”

But not hard enough to digest that she couldn’t keep showing up for work.

Hutchinson and her lawyers did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Oh, we’ll bet they didn’t. If they do at all, they’re gonna need a lot of time to come up with a halfway decent explanation for this.

