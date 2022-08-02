Aack during the time January 6 committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson was providing damning testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s conduct on and around January 6, 2021, Donald Trump claimed that he barely knew who she was. Obviously Trump was lying about that. He was just afraid of being taken down by a stunningly brave woman who was willing to take a stand against her former boss, a stunningly brave woman who knew for certain on January 6, 2021, that she could never, ever look at herself in the mirror again if she continued to work for him.

EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Donald Trump during a 9-week period after he left the White House and earned taxpayer-funded paychecks, according to government documents obtained by @BusinessInsider. w/ @cryanbarber https://t.co/fIjECPAmMU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 1, 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson worked for nine weeks as a "coordinator" for Trump's post-presidential transition office, per @USGSA records obtained by @BusinessInsider through an ongoing #FOIA lawsuit in federal court. https://t.co/fIjECPAmMU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 1, 2022

During this time, Hutchinson earned an annualized salary of $90,000, according to the records. She was based not in Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump had moved after leaving the WH, but Arlington, Va. https://t.co/fIjECPAmMU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 1, 2022

Hutchinson's whereabouts in the weeks after the January 6 attack were a matter of great speculation in late June, when she testified against Trump at a US House January 6 select committee hearing. Trump has indicated he rejected her for a job in Florida. https://t.co/fIjECPAmMU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 1, 2022

In mid-2021, then-@BusinessInsider correspondent @rbravender first filed a #FOIA request w/ the Biden administration for records of Trump and Pence post-White House staffers. The Biden Administration refused to release them all, and in Oct. 2021, we sued. https://t.co/fIjECPAmMU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 1, 2022

Well, we’re glad Business Insider sued. Otherwise we might not have known just how shady Cassidy Hutchinson actually was.

More from Business Insider:

Hutchinson served as a “coordinator” for Trump’s official, taxpayer-funded post-presidential office from about January 20, 2021, to April 1, 2021, earning an annualized salary of $90,000, the General Services Administration documents state. The documents establish that Hutchinson continued to earn a government paycheck for work in support of Trump for weeks after she witnessed his actions — and lack of action — on January 6, 2021, even as other colleagues soon thereafter resigned.

So … she stuck around on Team Trump until April 2021, huh? Not what you’d expect from someone who said this during her January 6 committee testimony:

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American,” Hutchinson, who served as a trusted aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the January 6 committee on June 28. “We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I’d been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening.”

But not hard enough to digest that she couldn’t keep showing up for work.

FYI:

Hutchinson and her lawyers did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Oh, we’ll bet they didn’t. If they do at all, they’re gonna need a lot of time to come up with a halfway decent explanation for this.

“#ThisTown” isn’t gonna cut it, by the way, Cassidy and Co.

"I gotta get paid." 'Well hey, that's the way it is.' — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 2, 2022

That’s just the way it is.

Some things will never change.