Over the weekend, “Alex’s War,” a documentary about Alex Jones, premiered in Austin, Texas. Writer and cultural critic (and critic of Critical Race Theory) Thomas Chatterton Williams was among those who turned up for the event:

Sounds like a fun night https://t.co/D2SK2iG7gy — Gawker (@Gawker) July 25, 2022

From Gawker’s Tarpley Hitt:

Tarpley Hitt? More like Tarpley Hitt Job.

Because, you see, Thomas Chatterton Williams was, in fact, not at the premiere at all. And yet, he was the main target of Hitt’s piece. Weird, right? So unlike Gawker to get it so wrong about someone they dislike for purely ideological reasons!

Needless to say, Williams is pretty pissed off:

This article is insane and just a lie. @gawker has been harassing me for months now and I just ignore it because it’s not real journalism, but this has to be retracted. I never heard of this movie until now and wasn’t anywhere near Austin at the premiere. https://t.co/bWRxDv1Eqq — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) July 26, 2022

But other than that… https://t.co/UCBJa1EHjV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2022

For eff’s sake, Gawker.

It’s astonishing. It seems to me this “reporter” @tarpleyhitt simply did her research by looking at @annakhachiyan’s Instagram stories and mistakenly assuming we were in the same place because she reposted a story of me wearing (a very funny) Red Scare T-shirt. Beyond pathetic — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) July 26, 2022

I like @ggreenwald and @annakhachiyan personally, know nothing of this project or anyone else involved in it, and the idea that that could be erroneously flipped into a published piece of writing and someone gets paid to do this is preposterous. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) July 26, 2022

Thank you to the people messaging me I have what looks like a straightforward libel case. I’ll happily look into that — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) July 26, 2022

I have the appetite and inclination to pursue legal options. @Gawker has an established pattern of defamation w/ me and @leahfinnegan told @semaforben in the NYT it’s company policy to target me + @ggreenwald—apparently to the point of inventing disparaging stories pic.twitter.com/nVWriIbcKW — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) July 26, 2022

Seems like he might actually have a case. Guess Gawker figured that out and decided to try to cut him off at the pass by adding a brief “update” at the top of the post:

Rather than taking down the piece and posting an apology, they left it up and tacked on that pathetic little update. Without Thomas Chatterton Williams having been there, the whole point of the piece falls apart. The original headline was “Thomas Chatterton Williams Pals With Fellow Losers at Alex Jones Premiere.”

"Some unnamed person passed us some gossip, which we didn't bother to check before publishing an insult-laden article about the person, putting his name in headlines, only to find out that the gossip was totally fabricated" — a perfect shorthand description of Gawker. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2022

You keep thinking Gawker can't get any worse. First sentence. Just a complete falsehood. Characteristically garbage journalism. pic.twitter.com/ia8x1hnGHD — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 26, 2022

This entire Gawker article is about TCW attending a movie premiere he didn't attend. Instead of retracting the entire piece and apologizing, they simply put a note at the top. https://t.co/mCr4qvlvY7 pic.twitter.com/YONUCgB35Z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2022

Williams may still want to look into taking legal action against Gawker, because it’s abundantly clear that they’ve got it in for him.

This seems particularly bad even by Gawker standards. (Was once a great site but that’s a very long time ago.) https://t.co/qfpdeXwl5p — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) July 26, 2022

We’ve been around for a long time, but even we can’t remember a time when Gawker was “great” — or even halfway decent.

Who wound gave guessed the new Gawker is just as shameless and sloppy and cancerous as the old Gawker. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2022