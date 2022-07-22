A little over a month ago, the January 6 committee’s official Twitter account breathlessly shared allegedly damning footage from January 5, 2021, of GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group of tourists around areas that were stormed by rioters just one day later, on January 6, 2021.

What the committee failed to note, however, was that the Capitol Police had already contradicted that narrative just one day earlier.

Oops. Well, everyone makes mistakes! What’s important is that you learn from them.

Unfortunately, it would appear that the January 6 committee hasn’t learned anything about why it’s wrong to be dishonest, because yesterday, they were right back up to their old tricks:

“Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to his injuries the night of January 7th.”

Officer Sicknick indeed passed away the day after the Capitol riots, but on what basis, exactly, is the committee claiming that he died as a result of injuries he sustained at the hands of protesters? We know that was the prevailing narrative for a while, but we also know that the medical examiner didn’t find evidence to support that narrative and reached a very different conclusion about Sicknick’s death:

If Sicknick’s death was a direct result of assault by the rioters, the medical examiner missed it. Which means that the January 6 committee is perpetuating a narrative that, based on the available evidence, is inaccurate. Color us shocked.

It’s still possible that Sicknick’s death was related to something he experienced during the Capitol riots. But without concrete evidence, the January 6 committee has no business claiming that Sicknick “succumbed to his injuries.” If the January 6 committee’s case is as compelling and convincing as they claim, they shouldn’t have to resort to stuff like this.

