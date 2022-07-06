In the time following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, a number of actresses have opened up about their past abortions.

Jameela Jamil, Laura Prepon and Whoopi Goldberg are among those in Hollywood who have opened up about their abortion experiences since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe first leaked in May 2022 https://t.co/uatZHMdTJI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 5, 2022

“One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton has opened up about her abortion experience as well, and, in coming clean, revealed that she doesn’t actually know the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage:

'One Tree Hill' star Hilarie Burton opened up about her abortion in the days following the overturning of Roe. v. Wade: "Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies" https://t.co/9iPKdKCGUX pic.twitter.com/8uB7F2Qetb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 5, 2022

More from The Hollywood Reporter:

Burton, in a lengthy statement, celebrated her daughter with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and spoke about how her own infertility led to her abortion. “Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic,” she wrote. “But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies.” Reinforcing that abortions are used in varying medical situations, Burton stated that “it doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was.” … The actress went on to say that the court’s 1973 ruling protected her “rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny.” She charged that with overturning Roe v. Wade, “the Supreme Court just said it’s OK for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation.” “Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect,” Burton continued. “I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough.”

Hilarie is right that she can’t say it clearly enough, because it literally makes no sense. But if we were her, we’d turn down the volume a bit, because the louder she shouts, the more people will find out that she’s an idiot and/or liar.

What Hillarie Burton is describing happened to her is not, in fact, “abortion.” Abortion kills a living fetus. Miscarriage wasn’t outlawed before Roe v. Wade and it won’t be outlawed after Roe v. Wade. And it’s both stupid and dangerous to suggest otherwise.

That’s not an abortion. If the fetus died, that’s a miscarriage. https://t.co/gfalZ0Vf6c — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) July 6, 2022

This is not an abortion. This is a D&C. Please stop conflating the two. It's false, and you're misinforming your readers. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) July 5, 2022

This is not an abortion. This is a miscarriage. It is tragic and horrible and heart-wrenching. But it is not an abortion. https://t.co/1CW0oQfx7H — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) July 6, 2022

This is a D&C following a miscarriage. I’ve had one. It was the worst day of my life. But it was not a f*cking abortion.🤬 https://t.co/kkp8xeqW0w — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 6, 2022

"Having an abortion after my fetus died" That is a miscarriage, you disingenuous cretin. https://t.co/kbkw5bLgkj — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 6, 2022

Mamas, don’t let your daughters grow up to be like Hilarie Burton. We’re begging you.

Well, it’s beginning to make a lot more sense why not even women nowadays can explain what a woman is… https://t.co/bTdzeZhCiO — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) July 6, 2022

That’s actually a very interesting point.

As is this one:

There is this new thing where people are using "abortion" to describe procedures for handling miscarriages That's fine, I understand that If that is our definition, abortion is not banned in any state and there is no week limit on abortion anywhere https://t.co/CSYnfsuoxY — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 6, 2022