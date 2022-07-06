In the time following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, a number of actresses have opened up about their past abortions.

“One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton has opened up about her abortion experience as well, and, in coming clean, revealed that she doesn’t actually know the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage:

More from The Hollywood Reporter:

Burton, in a lengthy statement, celebrated her daughter with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and spoke about how her own infertility led to her abortion. “Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic,” she wrote. “But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies.”

Reinforcing that abortions are used in varying medical situations, Burton stated that “it doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was.”

The actress went on to say that the court’s 1973 ruling protected her “rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny.” She charged that with overturning Roe v. Wade, “the Supreme Court just said it’s OK for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation.”

“Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect,” Burton continued. “I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough.”

Hilarie is right that she can’t say it clearly enough, because it literally makes no sense. But if we were her, we’d turn down the volume a bit, because the louder she shouts, the more people will find out that she’s an idiot and/or liar.

Trending

What Hillarie Burton is describing happened to her is not, in fact, “abortion.” Abortion kills a living fetus. Miscarriage wasn’t outlawed before Roe v. Wade and it won’t be outlawed after Roe v. Wade. And it’s both stupid and dangerous to suggest otherwise.

Mamas, don’t let your daughters grow up to be like Hilarie Burton. We’re begging you.

That’s actually a very interesting point.

As is this one:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionDCDobbs v. Jackson Women's Health OrganizationHilarie BurtonmiscarriageRoe v. Wade