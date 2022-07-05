19-year-old Robert Crimo III was arrested and taken into police custody as a person of interest in yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago. It’s only natural that the media would be looking into Crimo’s history on social media in order to determine if he may have sent up any red flags.

What’s less natural is looking into his father’s history on social media when there’s no indication that his father had anything whatsoever to do with the shooting.

But the New York Post apparently disagrees:

Robert Crimo’s dad liked Second Amendment tweet days after Uvalde massacre https://t.co/dPlxY9vRmY pic.twitter.com/EtvNALN1XR — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2022

More from the New York Post:

It has since emerged that the suspected gunman’s father, Bob Crimo, a longtime deli owner who previously ran a failed campaign for mayor of Highland Park, on May 27 “liked” a tweet that read: “Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it.” The tweet came just days after a shooter made his way into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

“It has since emerged.” Well, we suppose that’s one way to say “someone with way too much time on their hands dug up.”

More:

His Twitter page indicates that the elder Crimo follows just one account — an archived account of former President Donald Trump. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter for “incitement of violence” just days after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Anyone else feel like the Post is making some pretty big leaps here?

His dad liked a tweet? — 3ECMJ (@jmceknives) July 5, 2022

Why is this news? — AusTexican (@AusTexican) July 5, 2022

It’s not.

this means that the hack who wrote this article absolutely scoured the father's social media and found one like that supports the narrative. sometimes the @nypost gets it, sometimes they publish garbage. https://t.co/fhdCat4nMK — 🌻flwrgrl🌻🧬🇺🇸 (@kmb122371) July 5, 2022

This would be one of those “garbage” times.

So did millions of other Americans, this is absolutely gutter trash reporting going on here. https://t.co/3eoMQdFzbM — WM (@APTeacher1754) July 5, 2022

This is a bad look for you. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) July 5, 2022

Do better, New York Post.