You may remember actor Ken Olin from “Thirtysomething.” Or maybe you won’t.

Well, these days, he’s sixtysomething. Apparently he’s spent the past few decades honing his hot take technique.

Seriously, his tweets are really something. Earlier this month, he waxed poetic about Joe Biden, who, while elderly, “knows what it takes to be a great president” and “is a giant”:

He’s back again with another piping-hot take, this time on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which effectively overturns Roe v. Wade. Ken, who himself is a father of two, is pretty upset that SCOTUS has affirmed that abortion legislation should be the purview of state and local governments as opposed to the federal government. And he thinks he’s stumbled upon a surefire way to punish states that decide to make abortion illegal. Hope you’re ready for it:

Making men financially responsible for the children they co-create? Whaddaya say, folks?

Trending

An idea so crazy, it just might work.

Oh, so it already is working. Even better!

Let’s shake on it, Ken.

They really don’t. They don’t understand a lot of things, as it turns out.

True story.

Quick exit question for Ken:

He certainly is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionDobbsDobbs v. Jackson Women's Health OrganizationfathersKen OlinmenRoe v. Wade