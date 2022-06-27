You may remember actor Ken Olin from “Thirtysomething.” Or maybe you won’t.

Well, these days, he’s sixtysomething. Apparently he’s spent the past few decades honing his hot take technique.

Seriously, his tweets are really something. Earlier this month, he waxed poetic about Joe Biden, who, while elderly, “knows what it takes to be a great president” and “is a giant”:

Yes, @POTUS is an elderly man.

But he’s an elderly man who knows what it takes to be a great President.

And he still has the faculties to do the job with decency, ethics, empathy, conviction, honor, and character.

Don’t mistake humility for weakness.

Biden is a giant. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 12, 2022

He’s back again with another piping-hot take, this time on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which effectively overturns Roe v. Wade. Ken, who himself is a father of two, is pretty upset that SCOTUS has affirmed that abortion legislation should be the purview of state and local governments as opposed to the federal government. And he thinks he’s stumbled upon a surefire way to punish states that decide to make abortion illegal. Hope you’re ready for it:

In States where abortion is illegal the father should be financially on the hook at the moment of conception. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 26, 2022

Making men financially responsible for the children they co-create? Whaddaya say, folks?

An idea so crazy, it just might work.

This is the law in Georgia now. https://t.co/p6vzLGDcWV — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 27, 2022

Oh, so it already is working. Even better!

We find these terms to be acceptable. Also stricter punishments for rapists would be on my docket. https://t.co/xWW0LEjInl — Seth Gibson (@SethKGibson) June 27, 2022

Let’s shake on it, Ken.

I accept your terms. Libs really don't understand pro-lifers at all, do they? https://t.co/yLLoiCEaAD — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 27, 2022

They really don’t. They don’t understand a lot of things, as it turns out.

I guess this is what happens when you only started thinking of the legal and cultural impacts of abortion on Friday. https://t.co/PcQKWiEWu9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 27, 2022

True story.

They keep repeating this talking point as if anyone who is pro life disagrees. It’s just that responsibility is the worst thing they can imagine. We should definitely inflict it on them. https://t.co/D6PtfNPw7m — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) June 27, 2022

One of the most entertaining post-Roe phenomena is people accidentally rediscovering marriage. https://t.co/ZIejZXNQW7 — Andrew Comings (@AndrewComings) June 27, 2022

Quick exit question for Ken:

Oh, so you want to keep the financial burden on the woman if her state has legal abortion? You’re a hell of a guy, Ken. https://t.co/rPGTwzRM9A — Smatt (@mdrache) June 27, 2022

He certainly is.

Fathers should be financially responsible in both States where abortion is illegal and where it is legal. But thank you for articulating a very conservative position. https://t.co/NKaRuglJih — Minister of Truth Mike (@mascotmike12) June 27, 2022