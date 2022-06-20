We’re not saying that Eric Greitens doesn’t belong anywhere near the U.S. Senate or any other political office, but we’re not not saying that, either.

Oh, who are we kidding? We’re absolutely 100% saying that Eric Greitens doesn’t belong anywhere near the U.S. Senate or any other political office. Hell, Eric Greitens is basically saying it himself with this insane new video:

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f*ck is that?

“Lunatic” is not an understatement. Making a video about “RINO hunting” is something a lunatic would do.

An important point.

It’s genuinely difficult to try to process something like this.

Eric Greitens is bad news. Horrible news, actually.

Terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad news.

We imagine the right-wing reaction to that would be similar to the reaction that tons of conservatives are having to Eric Greitens’ ad. They’re pretty appalled and disgusted:

You literally can, Missouri. When the bar’s been set as low as Eric Greitens, it’s actually pretty easy.

Choose someone who isn’t Eric Greitens.

Uh, yes. Most definitely.

True story.

Oh, there’s no doubt that Greitens is trying to provoke with this ad.

That’s a fair criticism. But at the same time, the ad is out there now, and it’s vital that conservatives make it abundantly clear that they won’t stand for the likes of Eric Greitens.

Eric Greitens needs to be exposed as the garbage person he is.

