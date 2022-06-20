We’re not saying that Eric Greitens doesn’t belong anywhere near the U.S. Senate or any other political office, but we’re not not saying that, either.

Oh, who are we kidding? We’re absolutely 100% saying that Eric Greitens doesn’t belong anywhere near the U.S. Senate or any other political office. Hell, Eric Greitens is basically saying it himself with this insane new video:

We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left. Order your RINO Hunting Permit today! pic.twitter.com/XLMdJnAzSK — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f*ck is that?

Senate candidate Eric Greitens, who resigned as Governor amid sexual misconduct and campaign finance scandals in 2018, jokes about murdering people in a new campaign ad. Right now the *actual* Senate is working on bipartisan gun legislation. https://t.co/oFJu5Abiye — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 20, 2022

oh you thought I was a terrible candidate before, just wait till I get going! https://t.co/Fzs6Oi72L4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 20, 2022

Here I thought Herschel Walker was a bad candidate… Missouri pulling out all the stops with this lunatic. https://t.co/6EMwF5upMe — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 20, 2022

“Lunatic” is not an understatement. Making a video about “RINO hunting” is something a lunatic would do.

The only RINO in the #MOsen race is the Disgraced former Governor. ⬇️ https://t.co/zJ3MbSYhzo pic.twitter.com/5J8iLZmtWE — Jake Ayers (@jakeayers10) June 20, 2022

An important point.

A man with a history of domestic violence and abuse is trying to win by trolling his opponents in this way. Wow. https://t.co/tnpFDYQ8iD — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 20, 2022

It’s genuinely difficult to try to process something like this.

"Greitens stepped aside as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. As he attempts a political comeback this year with a U.S. Senate bid, his ex-wife has said Greitens physically abused her and one of their [kids]" https://t.co/DH5jg5wkhM — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 20, 2022

reminder: this guy bound & blindfolded his hairdresser and took nude blackmail photos of her without her knowledge. all this? that's to distract you from the fact that this guy bound & blindfolded his hairdresser and took nude blackmail photos of her without her knowledge. https://t.co/hhFQfAY21Y — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 20, 2022

ERIC GREITENS: RINO hunter! ALSO ERIC GREITENS: Democrat until 2015, right before he decided to run for office. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 20, 2022

Eric Greitens is bad news. Horrible news, actually.

This ad will get a lot of attention, but it's also a lie– Greitens was blocked from rejoining the Seals after he was forced to resign due to his numerous scandals. He tried. The Seals said "no." But he's trying to pass himself off as a Seal here… https://t.co/Qh43Q45DOK https://t.co/WDzy9r5T2b — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 20, 2022

Terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad news.

Just trying to imagine what the right-wing reaction would be if Rep. Ilhan Omar ran a re-election ad just like this. https://t.co/XtOmc0PTM1 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 20, 2022

We imagine the right-wing reaction to that would be similar to the reaction that tons of conservatives are having to Eric Greitens’ ad. They’re pretty appalled and disgusted:

Did someone tell Greitens that the lawyer guy who brandished a gun at the BLM protesters was in first place and he needed to do something to catch up? https://t.co/eQcoWjWMyr — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 20, 2022

Remember what Thomas Massie said about realizing that GOP voters were simply looking for the craziest SOB they could find? Here’s Greitens leaning in HARD to that. https://t.co/GRVyU35vVc — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) June 20, 2022

This is disgusting and terrible for all the reasons everyone is saying. But let’s also note that the enemy here are people who aren’t loyal enough. Not even people on the other side of the aisle, or major ideological differences, just not loyal enough pic.twitter.com/o9bHpfwdmt — JerriAnnHenry (@JerriAnnHenry) June 20, 2022

Absolutely unhinged & despicable https://t.co/kJVj2b1IuP — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 20, 2022

Eric Greitens is a clown show. Always has been. Always will be. Dumpster fire candidate. https://t.co/iqUyykYrUt — Will Upton (@wupton) June 20, 2022

Missouri, you can do better than this complete garbage. https://t.co/DBW5UVHAxP — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 20, 2022

You literally can, Missouri. When the bar’s been set as low as Eric Greitens, it’s actually pretty easy.

There are good conservative candidates running for the US Senate seat in Missouri. Eric Greitens ain't one of 'em. You have better options. Choose wisely. #MoSen — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) June 20, 2022

Choose someone who isn’t Eric Greitens.

Seems very unstable. Probably better off with a better-grounded conservative. https://t.co/CRJE0S9ApK — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 20, 2022

Uh, yes. Most definitely.

And, folks, just because the left is going to go bonkers over this, doesn't make it de facto good. Greitens is trying to bamboozle you with his: ME TOUGH GUY bullshit. Don't fall for it. He's toxic and will be an albatross around the neck of the GOP and success in the midterms. https://t.co/xZseAHFczz — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) June 20, 2022

There might be a difficult calculus if there weren't other options. But there are. Several MUCH better options – people with proven conservative track records who aren't afraid to "fight" either. — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) June 20, 2022

True story.

I’m not even clutching my pearls over the violent “RINO hunting” military imagery. It’s a pathetic provocation. I just think it’s rich that a guy who planned his entire life around running as a Democrat and made a quick late switch is gonna *condescend* to me like that. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 20, 2022

Oh, there’s no doubt that Greitens is trying to provoke with this ad.

Everyone shock-tweeting the terrible Greitens ad is giving him exactly what he wants. Stop!! — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) June 20, 2022

That’s a fair criticism. But at the same time, the ad is out there now, and it’s vital that conservatives make it abundantly clear that they won’t stand for the likes of Eric Greitens.

There are times I agree with this sentiment, but sometimes the more egregious examples need the brightest light shined on them. https://t.co/DtmUFP2L2i — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 20, 2022

Eric Greitens needs to be exposed as the garbage person he is.