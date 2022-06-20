Unfortunately, Molly Jong-Fast has deleted the tweet that self-described “Vaccine Scientist-Author-Combat Antiscience” guy Dr. Peter Hotez responded to over the weekend, but his responses are still available, and that’s all that really matters.

Here they are, for your reading pleasure:

The weird part Molly is that it’s not even true, I worked tirelessly with school teachers, principals, school board advising them on how to keep schools open safely, and also to encourage school vaccinations. Also, did he even read any of my books? Total craziness — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2022

I certainly did a lot more to keep schools open than the wing nuts…and never took a dime for it — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes. And Peter Hotez is convinced that he is a hero.

Dr. Hotez, you don’t owe any explanations to these bottom feeders. Just carry on. Your work is nothing short of heroic. Humanity owes you a debt of gratitude. — Mid-Terms Matter (@TeamScienceWins) June 19, 2022

Weeeeeeelllllll, maybe Dr. Hotez does owe just a little explanation to us “bottom feeders.” Not that there’s actually much to explain, because it’s pretty simple: he’s a lying liar who lies.

Townhall columnist Phil Holloway was quick to call him out on it:

School closures will go down as the worst civil rights catastrophe of modern history-By far. It was done to salve the angst of adults and the hysteria was overhyped & fueled by people who anointed themselves TheExperts™ and who were promoted by the media. Generations will suffer https://t.co/JJHIJNyxyv — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 19, 2022

Let’s go to the videotape, shall we?

Many thanks ⁦@jaketapper⁩ for hosting me ⁦@TheLeadCNN⁩ on new reports of White House efforts to mislead educators into opening schools even in areas of high virus transmission. Over the summer I did zoom call after zoom call to explain the real science and the risks pic.twitter.com/5YmLnWL1bq — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 29, 2020

Uh-oh, Doc. Looks like this puts a bit of a crimp in your Open Schools Crusader narrative.

And there’s more:

Also this – more revisionist history by the Prof Dr. MD PhD:https://t.co/CrooLBGeP8 — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 19, 2022

Difficult to see how we can safely open schools, until as a nation we affirm a reality that our teachers and staff = national treasures. And then ensure their safety by doing everything possible to get them vaccinated as quickly as we can. https://t.co/T3j3C2CRde — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) February 5, 2021

Does that sound like a guy who worked tirelessly to keep schools open to you? Because it sure doesn’t to us.

Twitchy fixture @AGHamilton29 also has a much better memory than Dr. Hotez was counting on anyone to have:

Absolutely not. It was completely predictable that the people who contributed to the worst public health decision in decades would attempt this type of revisionism, but no one else has to play along with it. Hotez was one of the loudest advocates for keeping schools closed. https://t.co/3QPRYvIvZX — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2022

Let's look at the receipts. Back in the fall of 2020, Hotez was going on every news program that would have him wrongly predicting dire outcomes and accelerated transmission if schools reopen. Actual transmission levels were lower in schools than in surrounding communities. pic.twitter.com/GJ6NW4bw96 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2022

Despite his claims being inconsistent with the data, Hotez kept claiming he was representing the "real science" in his demands to keep schools closed for in-person learning. pic.twitter.com/NpgWlPFidw — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2022

Then, despite all his warnings in 2020 turning out wrong and the data showing in-person learning was relatively safe, Hotez repeated this act in 2021 attacking others for opening schools and suggesting opening schools would accelerate transmission. pic.twitter.com/hn1tgmlQB2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2022

Blocking me won't change the record. Public health officials like Hotez did extensive harm to children with their data-free advocacy for school closures. They should be apologizing, not attempting to revise the history. pic.twitter.com/bh0xkZ7Pop — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2022

They should be apologizing, but they won’t.

No sir, you do not get to do revisionist historyhttps://t.co/Ixf8Tv7Uru — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 19, 2022

He’s welcome to try, but we’re going to do our best to make sure he and others like him don’t get away with it.

***

Related:

Professor calls for extension of federal hate-crime protections for scientists facing criticism from ‘far-right extremists’