For some strange reason, Brian Stelter still presides over a show called “Reliable Sources.” And for some reason, Stelter thinks John Harwood is a reliable source on anything.

That reason is that CNN thinks that if they take themselves seriously enough, they don’t need anyone else to.

We really don’t know what other conclusion we could possibly draw from this clip of Harwood talking to Stelter about the real “spectrum” that journalists need to be concerned about when it comes to political reporting:

In traditional political coverage, "the spectrum is liberal to conservative. We should not take sides on liberal versus conservative," @JohnJHarwood says. But right now "the spectrum is truth on the one side and lies on the other side…" pic.twitter.com/V3A12feCBB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 20, 2022

“We can’t shrink from identifying who’s on the truth side and who’s on the lying side. That is a choice that Republicans, many Republicans have made. And we in the press are not indifferent to that. We should take sides in that. We are for the truth and we’ve gotta say so.”

This friggin’ guy, man. This friggin’ network.

Why would you highlight a take that is this bad? — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) June 20, 2022

Because this … is CNN.

Did this Liberal clown masquerading as journalist say "we are for the truth" with a straight face 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7TMZ00TMKq — Polisa (@Polisa4you) June 20, 2022

Yes. Yes he did.

Coming from Harwood, arguably CNN's most prominent Democrat apologist, this is rich. https://t.co/hls6U40YB6 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 20, 2022

He’s certainly dedicated. We’ll give him that.

Perfect sound bite to illustrate why no one trusts a thing media says. https://t.co/Shsfr2gqbm — cml (@CML915) June 20, 2022

The justification of every propagandist. https://t.co/unheTLrKmQ — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 20, 2022

