Pro-abort protester lovingly profiled by WaPo for harassing Brett Kavanaugh now finds herself the target of harassment

After Justice Samuel Alito’s Dobbs draft opinion was leaked by someone whose identity remains unknown, pro-abortion protesters decided they officially had a green light to show up outside Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices’ homes to harass and intimidate them into compliance. Brett Kavanaugh in particular has been a favorite target of the mob.

And back in May, the Washington Post glowingly profiled one such mobster:

Lacie Wooten-Holway walked through Chevy Chase on Wednesday night, pausing to stick fliers on her fence, a tree and utility boxes. She was advertising an abortion rights protest here, in her neighborhood, in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. … She’s furious at the thought of a world without Roe — that a few mostly male justices are making that decision for millions of women, and that Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, which he denied, could be one of them.

If the conservative justices are considering rolling back a precedent that protects what people choose to do with their own bodies, she says, then no home address is out of bounds.

“No home address is out of bounds.” Except for, in Lacie’s opinion, her own, of course. It seems that being the willing subject of a WaPo profile about people who think it’s OK to target Supreme Court Justices made her a bit of a target herself:

What she had done wrong, in the eyes of her harassers, was organize peaceful protests outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices. These had begun in October of 2021 but garnered more attention after a draft opinion was leaked indicating that the court’s conservatives were planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that grants women in the US abortion rights. “Your ‘protest’ is going to end poorly for you,” wrote another stranger, and he was not wrong. Over the following weeks, Wooten-Holway received dozens of threats, was forced to quit her job, and is, at least temporarily, relocating her family from DC. “I feel unsafe basically all the time now,” she told WhoWhatWhy.

Oh, she feels unsafe basically all the time now, does she? Perhaps she can get some advice on how to cope with that from the man whose family’s lives she was willing to risk in order to send a message to the Supreme Court.

A woman profiled (w/ name & photo) in a May 7th Washington Post article who organizes protests at her Supreme Court justice neighbors' homes is now herself the target of unhinged threats, doxxing & harassment. The spiral continues.https://t.co/8j9s7owZZYhttps://t.co/Dw4w8Es0bB pic.twitter.com/YxwKCQRvj1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 16, 2022

The spiral continues and only grows steeper. Who could’ve predicted something like this?

Seriously, we’re trawling as deeply as we can, but there’s not a drop to be found in our well of sympathy.

Amazing the framing. They aren’t organizing and calling attention to the justice and the people in their neighborhood for any reason other then fomenting violence. Then they cry victim when people do the same to them. https://t.co/tfdB8s6SA4 — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) June 16, 2022

Wait, you mean to tell me everyone has the same soft spots, and normalizing the behavior in the first place, no matter how righteous it may make you feel could potentially encourage others to follow suit? I am shocked. — MornelitheVT1 (@MornelitheVT1) June 16, 2022

We certainly don’t condone the harassment of Lacie Wooten-Holway, but we don’t condone the harassment of Brett Kavanaugh, either. Lacie wants to be free to pursue harassment and violence without repercussions, but that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Violence is not the answer, but at the same time play stupid games win stupid prizes. — Aaron Michael (@aaronmichael84) June 16, 2022