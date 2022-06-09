A man armed with a gun and knife — among other things — recently attempted to murder conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have responded by re-upping their call for heightened safety measures to protect all Supreme Court Justices (it’s also worth noting that Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff called for that as well).

But where are the most powerful Democrats on this? Like, where’s Nancy Pelosi, for example?

She’s right here, doing her best impression of a flaming dumpster:

.⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ snaps at a reporter asking her about the threat on Justice Kavanaugh’s life: “They are protected!” pic.twitter.com/4q1BxAKfub — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2022

Oh.

YESTERDAY, there was an assassination attempt on a sitting Supreme Court Justice's life. TODAY, instead of passing the Senate's bipartisan security bill, House Democrats are still in denial… PELOSI: “The Justices are protected… nobody is in danger over the weekend". pic.twitter.com/ZymrY8b0tg — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 9, 2022

“The Justices are protected so shut up and quit your whining!”

this is a horrifying response. https://t.co/9qrrvKMHmW — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 9, 2022

To put it very, very mildly.

It not only comes off as extremely callous and dismissive, but it literally makes no sense. Pelosi is contending that the Supreme Court Justices are already well protected, but she’s working on legislation to protect the Supreme Court Justices?

So …she's saying a bill she's working on currently would provide nothing beneficial? When will we get rid of all these geriatrics? https://t.co/7XQNFMoWsh — Ultra Will Not Comply (@estbom) June 9, 2022

Hey, Nancy, what, would you say, you do here? Other than rot right in front of us?

I don't like how she ended with "nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill." The danger is real, and she's leaving an entire Branch of our Government exposed because she's a liar. https://t.co/tkvqdvUxIJ — Yeehaw all the [email protected] Star Protester (@ProtesterLone) June 9, 2022

She’s not just a liar; she’s a monster. A morally bankrupt pile of flesh and bones who belongs nowhere near the levers of power.

The most putrid partisan politician in recent history. Shameful. https://t.co/gS0iSs3lWH — DJ (@djb_in_cbus) June 9, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video