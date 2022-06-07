Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey spoke at the White House today about the recent deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School and about gun violence in America in general.

That’s not necessarily wrong, but as long as McConaughey is in the White House press room, it’s worth considering what he has to say. Which may surprise you if you were expecting the usual paint-by-numbers material we usually hear from celebrities commenting on political issues.

Take a listen:

Trending

 

Huh.

Kind of pleasantly surprisingly based, actually.

He did.

Baldwin’s point is also a fair one.

Not everything he said today was perfect, of course, but he hit several important nails on the head, and we can give him props for that.

That right there is a huge nail. “If it bleeds, it leads” is a saying for a reason.

Anyway, you may not agree with all of McConaughey’s proposals, but hopefully you can still appreciate his sincerity — and his refusal to demonize responsible gun owners.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15gun controlGun ownersgun ownershipgun rightsgun violenceMatthew McConaugheySecond AmendmentUvaldeWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video