On today’s episode of “Morning Joe,” cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski spoke with our old buddy, Pod Bro and former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer. Naturally, the conversation turned to the right-wing media and their campaign of misinformation and disinformation that’s poisoning the public discourse and making it increasingly difficult for the Left to get the truth out there and save democracy:

.@danpfeiffer: "The right-wing media advantage is so much more powerful … than when I worked in the White House … Congress has to step in to think about how we regulate these algorithms that are pushing this disinformation for profit." pic.twitter.com/rs7uGBDfBj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 6, 2022

(It’s also worth pointing out that Joe Scarborough starts off by snickering when he says that he’s talked to a lot of former Republican friends and “we sound like Democrats” … not sure why he thinks that’s funny. They sound like Democrats because they are Democrats. And Joe’s a Democrat with a major media platform, just like all of his MSNBC colleagues.)

Pfeiffer: "If you go to Facebook on a daily basis, the posts with the most engagement are from @benshapiro, @dbongino, @RealCandaceO … it should scare us the most that Ben Shapiro’s @realDailyWire has more followers than the NYT or CNN. That is a problem for democracy." pic.twitter.com/wuYLluaWLm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 6, 2022

We live in a society in which people have access to alternative sources for news other than the New York Times and CNN … is that a society you want to live in? If the answer is “yes,” well, then you’re officially part of the problem. And we need the government to step in and regulate Facebook into oblivion so that Ben Shapiro can’t fan the flames of EXTREME MAGA and the Democratic Party can take their rightful place as the only source of news we’ll ever need.

We can't have people reading things they want to read. That's a threat to Democracy. https://t.co/J1o1fg7238 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

More people like this idea than that idea. Democracy's not supposed to work that way! https://t.co/pG1h6IuXzY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 6, 2022

Everything Democrats don’t like is disinformation. It’s just that simple.

Alternatively, NYT and CNN should think about how they overwhelmingly cater to a privileged left-wing audience and willingly jettisoned conservative and working class readers. https://t.co/ICwlBcaHA1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2022

No, sorry. You’re not going to get any introspection on the MSM’s part. It’s too tedious a task. Government regulations would be a much quicker and easier solution to the problem.

When you can’t win, just get the government to interfere for you. Cool. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) June 6, 2022

And slime anyone who disagrees.

Soon: watching an entire trial that the msm refused to cover in any detail bc it went against their preferred narrative will make you “right-wing” https://t.co/yRlg6Oyrkn — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 6, 2022

Wait for it. You won’t have to wait for very long.

It's always been about censorship. https://t.co/s96m1821db — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

They want to censor you. They are fascists. https://t.co/VHX6oTdpJN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 6, 2022

