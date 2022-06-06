On today’s episode of “Morning Joe,” cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski spoke with our old buddy, Pod Bro and former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer. Naturally, the conversation turned to the right-wing media and their campaign of misinformation and disinformation that’s poisoning the public discourse and making it increasingly difficult for the Left to get the truth out there and save democracy:

(It’s also worth pointing out that Joe Scarborough starts off by snickering when he says that he’s talked to a lot of former Republican friends and “we sound like Democrats” … not sure why he thinks that’s funny. They sound like Democrats because they are Democrats. And Joe’s a Democrat with a major media platform, just like all of his MSNBC colleagues.)

We live in a society in which people have access to alternative sources for news other than the New York Times and CNN … is that a society you want to live in? If the answer is “yes,” well, then you’re officially part of the problem. And we need the government to step in and regulate Facebook into oblivion so that Ben Shapiro can’t fan the flames of EXTREME MAGA and the Democratic Party can take their rightful place as the only source of news we’ll ever need.

Trending

Everything Democrats don’t like is disinformation. It’s just that simple.

No, sorry. You’re not going to get any introspection on the MSM’s part. It’s too tedious a task. Government regulations would be a much quicker and easier solution to the problem.

And slime anyone who disagrees.

Wait for it. You won’t have to wait for very long.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroCandace OwenscensorshipCNNcongressdan bonginoDan PfeifferdisinformationFacebookgovernment regulationJoe ScarboroughlieslyingMAGAmainstream mediaMika Brzezinskimisinformationnew york timesprogressive mediaregulationsrepublicansright-wing media advantageThe Daily Wire

Recommended Twitchy Video