No debate in America can really and truly be underway until Hillary Clinton weighs in. The debate over gun rights vs. gun control is no exception.

So big thanks to Hillary Clinton for sharing this important and wholly original message with all of Twitter today:

No one actually needs an AR-15. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2022

Wow. We never thought of it that way before! Have we, as gun rights advocates, been wrong this entire time?

Hillary followed that tweet up with this one:

We are the majority. We are in the right. And we will win. #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/5YMGSofFDw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2022

Orange? Like an orange jumpsuit? We’ve been wanting to see Hillary rock one of those for years.

She’s probably earned several of them by now.

she finds a bedsheet very effective https://t.co/m6wyHHNtir — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 3, 2022

Oh, my!

But we digress. Back to her business that “no one actually needs an AR-15.”

Says the woman with a 24x7x365 armed Secret Service detail https://t.co/C5K6o44o8K — The H2 (@TheH2) June 3, 2022

Besides your security detail. https://t.co/Y2Vw6m4yLV — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 3, 2022

Apparently Hillary Clinton thinks her life is more valuable than ours, that she deserves armed people around her to defend her life, but that we normies shouldn’t be allowed to be armed in order to defend our lives and the lives of people we love.

Apparently Hillary Clinton needs a lot of things that the rest of us don’t.

No one needs $225000 per speaking engagement. Is that how this works? https://t.co/We8ToKkZbq — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) June 3, 2022

We didn't need Russiagate, but you gave it to us https://t.co/l3I4EMPK1u — Black in the Empire (@blackintheempir) June 3, 2022

You didn't need a private email server on which to store classified information for our enemies to hack into, but here we are. https://t.co/EqtbcnUcMZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 3, 2022

Here we are.

No one actually needs a protected embassy…..oh, wait. https://t.co/wVMUPP8HIh — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 3, 2022

When Hillary Clinton is in charge of deciding what people need, bad things happen.

Statements like these, from people like this, is precisely the reason why we need AR-15s. https://t.co/7XUDVSHKFz — GhostGuns.com (@GhostGcom) June 3, 2022

Yep.

And you never swore an oath to uphold a Bill of Needs. https://t.co/GHlcZzIqUB — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 3, 2022

Thank God she’ll never get a chance to swear the most important oath of all:

I'd like take a moment here and thank the stars above that this liberal shrew will never be my POTUS. https://t.co/RD9eoNKssk — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 3, 2022

