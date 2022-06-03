No debate in America can really and truly be underway until Hillary Clinton weighs in. The debate over gun rights vs. gun control is no exception.

So big thanks to Hillary Clinton for sharing this important and wholly original message with all of Twitter today:

Wow. We never thought of it that way before! Have we, as gun rights advocates, been wrong this entire time?

Hillary followed that tweet up with this one:

Orange? Like an orange jumpsuit? We’ve been wanting to see Hillary rock one of those for years.

She’s probably earned several of them by now.

Oh, my!

But we digress. Back to her business that “no one actually needs an AR-15.”

Apparently Hillary Clinton thinks her life is more valuable than ours, that she deserves armed people around her to defend her life, but that we normies shouldn’t be allowed to be armed in order to defend our lives and the lives of people we love.

Apparently Hillary Clinton needs a lot of things that the rest of us don’t.

Here we are.

When Hillary Clinton is in charge of deciding what people need, bad things happen.

Yep.

Thank God she’ll never get a chance to swear the most important oath of all:

***

