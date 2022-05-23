On yesterday’s edition of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dana Bash welcomed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson for a discussion on what stricter anti-abortion laws in Arkansas would mean for the state, particularly for the state’s most vulnerable children who have had the misfortune of being born:

.@DanaBashCNN: "Arkansas already struggles to support vulnerable children. Nearly 1 in 4 children in Arkansas lives in poverty….Do you really think that your state is prepared to protect and care for even more children if abortion does become illegal there?" pic.twitter.com/twY3lbtJHi — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) May 22, 2022

Won’t someone please think of the children who aren’t being aborted by their poor parents?

why stop there? Why not require baby licenses and only those who can demonstrate proper wealth will be allowed to have kids can't have poor people having babies https://t.co/NA8W5U9sh4 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 23, 2022

That’s some Margaret Sanger-esque garbage right there. We’re honestly a little shocked that Dana Bash didn’t liken poor kids to weeds or something.

This line of reasoning in favor of abortion is literally just “we should kill the poor” https://t.co/XG1fE4934u — Pulse Malone (@malonepulse1) May 23, 2022

Pro-aborts like Dana Bash are literally trying to Make Eugenics Great Again.

Seems like a very eugenicist take there .@DanaBashCNN – I feel like you should feel a great deal of shame and self-loathing for your rather disgusting argument. https://t.co/FGalvjA4y3 — Lord_Antagonist (@antagonist_lord) May 23, 2022

Even ardent pro-choicers should be able to recognize the derangement inherent in Bash’s argument. Bash isn’t suggesting that abortion access is essential because of risks to the mother’s health or because of severe birth defects or because of rape or incest; she’s suggesting that it’s essential in order to stop poor people from having children that will ultimately be a burden on society.

That’s twisted and insane, to say the very least.

The “babies are better off dead than alive and poor” argument is quite troubling. https://t.co/OA5mOOPlRh — Benjamin Morrison (@Ben_Morr) May 23, 2022

Kids would be better off dead than poor? Ghoulish. https://t.co/N95QHZjygh — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) May 23, 2022

This is ghoulish, typical, and factually clueless. https://t.co/dISeO4n9Xk — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 23, 2022

This is one of those things that, no matter how hard we try, we just can’t wrap our heads around. Planned Parenthood has notoriously targeted poor and minority communities for eugenic purposes and pro-aborts have celebrated them for it. No doubt Dana Bash is one of those pro-aborts celebrating them for it.

God help us, this is gross. She's actually suggesting that children should be killed rather than possibly live in poverty. Never mind the lack of context when you compare "poverty rates" in a place like Arkansas to blue bastions. The cost of living difference is substantial. https://t.co/vXz5vGntWp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2022

Bash’s position isn’t just pro-abortion; it’s actively pro-death. There’s a powerful element of bloodlust that cannot and should not be ignored.

Children are not parasites; they’re people. Their lives have value and meaning.

Quality of life greater today than 400 years ago, which was greater than 400 years before that, etc.

Who is making quality of life better? Not aliens. It’s *other people.* Sure, some people make the world worse, but evidently, the “expected value” of a new human is positive. https://t.co/dISeO4n9Xk — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 23, 2022

…so if you’re struggling, and you need to make life better, you should think—especially if you have lots of empty space—“we need some of those things that make life better. We need some more people.”https://t.co/Ldl3JRndCG — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 23, 2022

And we need less CNN.

Recommended Twitchy Video