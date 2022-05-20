If Joe Biden’s tweets (and Ron Klain’s retweets) were all you had to go by, you could be forgiven for thinking that the current administration is winning Americans’ hearts and minds all day, every day. They’re always talking about how great everything is and how great everything that’s not great yet will be once they fix all of our problems with their great ideas.

But apparently there are a lot of Americans who aren’t looking at Joe Biden’s tweets and Ron Klain’s retweets and don’t realize how great everything is, because a new AP-NORC poll suggests that fewer Americans than ever approve of the job Joe Biden is currently doing as president:

One year ago, Biden’s approval rating in the AP poll was 63 percent. Now he’s at 39 percent. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 20, 2022

39%? Do we hear 38%? 37%?

AP-NORC poll: President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. https://t.co/gmmgKiZHyO — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2022

“Deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party”? Ruh-roh, Joe.

For those who like polls… https://t.co/hAQck6PwY3 — BatMN (@_BatMN_) May 20, 2022

This poll in particular is very interesting.

The AP-NORC poll shows only about 2 in 10 adults think the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. https://t.co/BH5wI0faeY — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2022

And you thought three in ten was bad!

The findings reflect a widespread sense of exasperation in a country facing a cascade of challenges ranging inflation, gun violence, a sudden shortage of baby formula and a persistent pandemic. https://t.co/bQCoVDsp91 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2022

Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April. And just 73% of Democrats approve of Biden, down significantly since last year. https://t.co/ghuvrHSDxM — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2022

Overall, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, which is largely unchanged over the last few months, though elevated slightly since the first two months of the year. https://t.co/OQtioEKWb1 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2022

And we have no doubt that Ron Klain is clinging bitterly to that “slightly elevated.”

iT's JuSt A mEssAgiNG PrObLeM https://t.co/f8oA16ixW9 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 20, 2022

tHeSe PoLL nuMbErS aRe JuSt TrAnSiToRy!

And also the Republicans’ fault. They’ve been out to get Joe Biden from the get-go, those monsters. This poll is disinformation! Disinformation, do you hear?

Only 2 1/2 more years to go! https://t.co/j3NGGNayc9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

Just imagine what he could still do in those two and a half years.

