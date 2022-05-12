Earlier this week, Elon Musk told the Financial Times that he’d reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account if the big buyout goes through.

We’re honestly not sure what the libs are so bent out of shape about. Left to his own devices, Donald Trump has a tendency to self-destruct. That, coupled with how obsessed they are with him, should make them welcome Musk’s announcement.

And yet, über-lib Rob Reiner is furious and terrified:

Trending

“The march towards Autocracy continues.”

It’s kind of sad to see that the guy who directed “The Princess Bride” is continuing his own march off the Cliffs of Insanity.

Rob loves the sound of his own voice, but he never actually listens to himself, does he?

Because he has nothing better to do, probably.

We can’t.

***

Related:

Rob Reiner is terrified that Elon Musk will ‘allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation’ back on Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: autocracydisinformationDonald TrumpElon MuskliesRob Reinertwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video