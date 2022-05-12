Earlier this week, Elon Musk told the Financial Times that he’d reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account if the big buyout goes through.

#BREAKING: On FT live @elonmusk says he thinks it was a morally bad decision to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, and says if he takes ownership, he would reinstate Trump's account. pic.twitter.com/JUesAyGaCe — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 10, 2022

We’re honestly not sure what the libs are so bent out of shape about. Left to his own devices, Donald Trump has a tendency to self-destruct. That, coupled with how obsessed they are with him, should make them welcome Musk’s announcement.

And yet, über-lib Rob Reiner is furious and terrified:

By reinstating Trump, Elon Musk is condoning lies and disinformation. He’s clearly comfortable with someone inciting violence to overthrow our Government. The march towards Autocracy continues. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 10, 2022

“The march towards Autocracy continues.”

It’s kind of sad to see that the guy who directed “The Princess Bride” is continuing his own march off the Cliffs of Insanity.

"By not silencing those I dislike, over accusations the courts determined were fallacious, we become a dictatorship." https://t.co/vVRelV0PEO — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) May 11, 2022

Rob loves the sound of his own voice, but he never actually listens to himself, does he?

Rob Whiner. Why is he still here? https://t.co/49sZHe28Uf — Notalia – It's a Cold (@NotaliaMateo) May 11, 2022

Because he has nothing better to do, probably.

Imagine being this fragile. 😂 https://t.co/nEmHXbqC2K — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) May 11, 2022

We can’t.

***

