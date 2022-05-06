Earlier, we told you about “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin telling guest cohost Lindsey Granger (and Ana Navarro) that she can’t for the life of her understand how black Republicans and Latino Republicans are even things that exists. According to Sunny, they’re “an oxymoron.”

This came as news to Granger, who is herself a black Republican. Granger handled herself just fine, thank you very much. And we have no doubt that Indiana congressional candidate, Air Force vet, Iraq vet, and Air Force Reserve commander/CIO Jennifer-Ruth Green would as well — if “The View” actually had the guts to let her sit in the guest cohost chair at some point:

Pleased to meet you, Ms. Green.

Say hello now, Sunny. Where are your manners?

Well said. Unfortunately, no pile of money is big enough to bury the existence of Jennifer-Ruth Green and other minority Republicans and conservatives. They’re out there, existing, and they’re not going to pipe down and go away.

Over to you now, Sunny and “The View.” You wanna talk about the hot topics of the day? Sounds like Jennifer-Ruth Green is game:

“The View” had better get a move on if they want to talk to Jennifer-Ruth Green. Pretty soon, she might be too busy doing other, more valuable things with her time. She already is, really.

