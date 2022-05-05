We told you earlier about writer and comedian Alex Falcone and his utterly soulless, ghoulish thread comparing elective abortions to miscarriages and dehumanizing unborn babies and asserting that families who have lost an unborn child don’t really mourn their loss.

This is a change of tone for me on here but I don’t think anybody actually believes fetuses are people. I think they’re lying. There are almost 1,000,000 miscarriages each year in America, it happens to almost everybody. But we’re not constantly getting invited to the funerals. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

Well, you’ll be pleased to know that upon having some time to reflect on what he wrote, Alex has come to realize that it was awful and he was wrong.

OK, that’s us being comedians now. Because Jones has in fact done no such thing. He’s only doubled down, and spat in more people’s faces just for good measure:

A funny thing about this thread is a few religious wackos are mad but overall it's wildly popular JUST LIKE ROE. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

There’s nothing funny about Alex Falcone’s thread. Even pro-choicers — the intellectually honest ones, at least — recognize that a miscarriage is a loss of life. And for Falcone to revel in the anguish countless families have experienced is downright vicious.

This might be the weakest cope ever. — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) May 5, 2022

Making fun of people for having miscarriages is, of course, not wildly popular. https://t.co/qEhKUKSKYA — max (@MaxNordau) May 5, 2022

I dunno man, you could actually listen to women who’ve actually experienced a miscarriage rather than *gestures wildly*. — Billy Schultz 🇺🇦 (@bschultzy) May 5, 2022

Or, if he doesn’t want to listen, he could just shut up. We’d actually recommend it.

Basically this tweet says, "People who are like me agreed already. The people who disagree with me are people I ignore, even though they are the only ones who could possess the evidence disproving my tweet." — Jason Xevier (@JasonXevier) May 5, 2022

You spelled “I’m sorry for my insensitivity and small mindedness, I truly didn’t realize people grieve their children lost to miscarriage.” The wrong way — Easter Emily, Alleluia!!! 💐🌷 (@EmilyKath319) May 5, 2022

To be fair, Alex Falcone is evidently pretty good at being wrong. And he evidently enjoys it quite a bit.

Alex Falcone is most definitely a corncob.

Recommended Twitchy Video