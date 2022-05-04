Voice actress, songwriter, and comedienne Grey DeLisle is among the many liberal women feeling helpless and outraged over the prospect of the Supreme Court issuing a ruling that would effectively strike down Roe v. Wade. But for her, the need to preserve Roe v. Wade is personal. Deeply personal:

In 2013 I got pregnant with triplets but we had no idea that one was growing in my Fallopian tube. One night it burst open and I lost over 1/2 of the blood in my body and was very close to death. I needed emergency surgery and a d&c. If not for #RoeVWade I’d be dead. — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) May 3, 2022

We can’t help but notice that so many of the loudest arguments from the pro-abort side against dispensing with Roe v. Wade are based on misinformation and disinformation. Like, actual misinformation and disinformation.

Roe v. Wade literally had no bearing whatsoever on DeLisle’s ability to have her ectopic pregnancy terminated. We have yet to meet every single pro-lifer who exists or has ever existed, but we feel pretty confident saying that we’d be hard-pressed to find one who’d argue that women with ectopic pregnancies that endanger their own life and the life of their unborn child(ren) should be forced to carry the pregnancy to term.

You think she knows the difference between elective abortions and ectopic pregnancies which are a known medical emergency? https://t.co/iZgMCgUMSw — Big_A (@asomer) May 4, 2022

In a way, we hope she doesn’t. Because if she does know the difference, it means that she’s perfectly comfortable misleading and deceiving her followers about an issue that has real life-or-death consequences. And that would be disturbing on multiple levels.

This has absolutely nothing to do with #RoevWade. This was a medical anomaly that required an emergency medical procedure which—I guarantee you—the primary goal was to save EVERY life. Because that’s what actual medical professionals do. Primum non nocere. https://t.co/C0KvQnGr96 — RedBloodedAmerica (@RedBloodedGuy) May 4, 2022

This is also not true. Pro-life advocates understand the grim reality of eptopic pregnancies. The pro-life position opposes elective abortion. https://t.co/Je4zJrhqHT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 4, 2022

This is a lie.

You were never in danger of not being treated for this emergency condition.

Not prior to Roe, not in 2013, certainly not after Roe. https://t.co/uGRlAXNZ6K — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 4, 2022

While I'm sorry for her loss, my wife and I suffered several miscarriages in our early marriage, everything she describes here was already legal before #RoeVWade and if it disappeared tomorrow would be unaffected. https://t.co/3FF5u1Jenj — TheLaughingMan (@HaFragginHa) May 4, 2022

The Catholic Church and its medical facilities and staff do not consider as immoral or unethical a pregnancy termination in order to save the life of the mother.https://t.co/osEleEb43X — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 4, 2022

This isn’t difficult to understand. What is difficult to understand is that there are well over 100,000 people out there who believe what DeLisle is telling them.

Pro-aborts feel the need to lie because they know that the truth isn’t on their side.

Ectopic pregnancies literally have nothing to do with Roe v Wade. Go gaslight someone else. https://t.co/FakWss9Fob — NJ1 (@NJankov1) May 4, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video