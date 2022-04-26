Will the crucification of Taylor Lorenz never end? The poor Washington Post tech reporter is just trying to get on with her life after doxxing the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok and those damn right-wingers won’t let her move past it. They’ve now gone so far as to take out an ad in Times Square to draw attention to her!

Shame on you, Tim Pool and Jeremy Boreing and The Daily Wire!

The Washington Post and Taylor Lorenz Doxxed @libsoftiktok They included a link to private work details and an address listed as Libs' private home They lied about it so I got an ad in Times Square calling them out Thanks to @JeremyDBoreing for the assist pic.twitter.com/mIupTc2rZ6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

heres your proof – https://t.co/d08gasC6VK The archive links to private details, they removed it later and denied doing it — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

Needless to say, Taylor Lorenz is very upset about this. Not too upset to once again post the link to her toxic hit piece, of course:

Tim Pool and the CEO of the Daily Wire took out a giant billboard in Times Square today in an attempt to discredit my reporting on Libs of TikTok. https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B pic.twitter.com/JMNlRqfeH4 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022

The poor little lamb.

HOW DARE THEY CRITICIZE MY “REPORTING” THIS IS LITERALLY VIOLENCE https://t.co/i7Bq0RFdy1 pic.twitter.com/YTQDgF0W4v — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 26, 2022

Lucky for Taylor, she’s maintaining perspective during this terrible ordeal. She can find the humor in the situation, but she understands how dangerous Pool and Boreing’s stunt really is:

This billboard is undeniably so idiotic it’s hilarious, but don’t forget that these campaigns have a much darker and more violent side. I’m grateful to be at a newsroom that recognizes these bad faith, politically motivated attacks and has a strong security team — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is indeed at a newsroom that recognizes bad-faith, politically motivated attacks — and publishes them without a second thought. Libs of Tik Tok could’ve benefited from a strong security team after Lorenz’s piece came out, but hey.

Anyway, Lorenz’s efforts to make Pool and Boreing feel guilty about shining a very large and very public spotlight on her shameless media malpractice don’t appear to be working on either of the guys:

Im not discrediting your reporting, I've repeatedly said it was justified and "publishing a name we can argue the merits" I'm calling you out for lying when you and WaPo denied linking to private details You published Libs' private address just own it – https://t.co/d08gasC6VK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

You don’t need any help discrediting yourself. @Timcast is just making sure people know. https://t.co/wJzZb2napW — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 26, 2022

Im glad to hear youre not upset and your friends and fans are also happy Its the way it should be You make a statement, I contest it we all made our points heard, you on CNN, mine in Times Sq. Now we move on — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

Whaddaya say, Taylor? You ready to move on? If Libs of Tik Tok is supposed to just get over what you did to her, surely you can suck this up and persevere, can’t you?

My family and friends are not happy. They have been subject to a non stop stream of hateful attacks, doxxing, and violent attacks driven by this baseless campaign. Happy to hear you’re moving on. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022

Yes, other than being based on the fact that Taylor Lorenz doxxed a private citizen and harassed her family, this campaign is totally baseless.

How can this person (gotta be careful to not use an improper pronoun!) be so disconnected from reality? She has no understanding what she's conveying, when she's the one who DOXXED @libsoftiktok (check the thread from @Timcast) https://t.co/On3j8rlpG1 — Trey Radel (@treyradel) April 26, 2022

Taylor Lorenz isn’t disconnected from reality. She knows exactly what she did and knows that the punishment she actually deserves is far worse than what Pool and The Daily Wire have given her.

Because she’s a garbage person.

Last word to Libs of Tik Tok, for obvious reasons:

Cry more Taylor! You actually discredited yourself all on your own 😘 pic.twitter.com/T5dH9w6mOE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

***

