Will the crucification of Taylor Lorenz never end? The poor Washington Post tech reporter is just trying to get on with her life after doxxing the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok and those damn right-wingers won’t let her move past it. They’ve now gone so far as to take out an ad in Times Square to draw attention to her!

Shame on you, Tim Pool and Jeremy Boreing and The Daily Wire!

Needless to say, Taylor Lorenz is very upset about this. Not too upset to once again post the link to her toxic hit piece, of course:

The poor little lamb.

Lucky for Taylor, she’s maintaining perspective during this terrible ordeal. She can find the humor in the situation, but she understands how dangerous Pool and Boreing’s stunt really is:

Taylor Lorenz is indeed at a newsroom that recognizes bad-faith, politically motivated attacks — and publishes them without a second thought. Libs of Tik Tok could’ve benefited from a strong security team after Lorenz’s piece came out, but hey.

Anyway, Lorenz’s efforts to make Pool and Boreing feel guilty about shining a very large and very public spotlight on her shameless media malpractice don’t appear to be working on either of the guys:

Whaddaya say, Taylor? You ready to move on? If Libs of Tik Tok is supposed to just get over what you did to her, surely you can suck this up and persevere, can’t you?

Yes, other than being based on the fact that Taylor Lorenz doxxed a private citizen and harassed her family, this campaign is totally baseless.

Taylor Lorenz isn’t disconnected from reality. She knows exactly what she did and knows that the punishment she actually deserves is far worse than what Pool and The Daily Wire have given her.

Because she’s a garbage person.

Last word to Libs of Tik Tok, for obvious reasons:

