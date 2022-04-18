Every once in a while, you come across a take that’s so piping-hot, even days later, you still need layers of oven mitts just to get anywhere near it. This is one of those times.
Let’s set the stage …
Last week, writer Wesley Yang shared a report from the Washington Free Beacon about the media’s rather curious habit of leaving out the race of murderers — if those murderers happen to be, well, not white. Even when those murderers are very explicit about their racist motivations.
Yes, the data confirms the glaringly obvious https://t.co/1s3FNZiqvr
Well, that set Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “That’s Racist!” senses all a-tingle:
What is the source of this data?
https://t.co/1s3FNZ0P6R pic.twitter.com/ZuAjn7kGuV
Right. So not scientific. Not comprehensive. Not taking into account context: whether crime was based on race or not. This isn’t “data” but it does reveal how race matters a great deal to you all if it serves anti-Blackness.
No, it documents an unmistakable pattern that anyone who follows the news can see and the imposition of a pernicious double standard in reporting that intensified after 2020.
And then, this happened:
So you have no standards for research whatsoever as long as it affirms your world view? Got it.
And then, we all died. RIP us.
Satire is dead. https://t.co/ESKn5fjlDq
OK, satire is dead, too. We’re dead and satire is dead.
There’s more to the conversation, of course (in which Yang cleans Hannah-Jones’ clock). But here’s the next tweet, just as a taste:
Like your claim media was downplaying Black on Asian hate crimes despite actual data to the contrary. At least you’re being explicit with your anti-Blackness. https://t.co/nw9Qf9CHPj
“At least you’re being explicit with your anti-Blackness.”
At least Nikole Hannah-Jones is being explicit with her anti-intelligence. And anti-self-awareness. Holy hell, it’s like she’s lived with herself all her life and never really gotten to know herself.
I legitimately laughed. pic.twitter.com/7GV7id81uj
There are no mirrors in Nikole’s house, apparently
“So you have no standards for research whatsoever as long as it affirms your world view.” That right there is Nikole Hannah-Jones in a nutshell.
Yes, she absolutely is this devoid of self-awareness. https://t.co/IGroEe7snk
When the lack of self-awareness is cranked to 11 https://t.co/zrGR2uUVuF
Absolutely no self awareness whatsoever… none. Its remarkable https://t.co/ZJaFBmuw3A
Nikole Hannah-Jones won a got-dang Pulitzer Prize for having no standards for research whatsoever as long as it affirmed her world view.
fun fact: "no standards for research whatsoever as long as it affirms your world view" is the first line of the 1619 Project's declarations of principles. pic.twitter.com/vjMT8Rst6r
This is one of the most beautiful things we’ve ever seen.
This tweet belongs in a museum https://t.co/3CdFi2VGHU
Hang it right next to this one:
#itGetsBetter https://t.co/YLIFlvfyKd
We never thought Nikole Hannah-Jones was capable of bringing joy into our lives, but we stand corrected.