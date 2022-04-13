When Nick Kristof left the New York Times to run for governor of Oregon, he may have left behind a long and distinguished career as an award-winning, overrated columnist, but he lovingly took his unique brand of smug, out-of-touch elitism with him.

In a recent piece for New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Olivia Nuzzi writes about her visit with Kristof at his Oregon estate. And it seems that Kristof has gotten very big into wine since returning to his beloved home state. So into wine, in fact, that he may very well have been drunk when this happened:

Nick Kristof's view on alcoholism is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. https://t.co/2xWNn8L9ZS pic.twitter.com/VnbiNl3pGw — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) April 12, 2022

His belief, I think, is that it isn't *real* alcoholism unless you're sucking down a liter of Popov a day? That there aren't alcoholics who drink two bottles of Oregon pinot and pass out? I'm skeptical! — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) April 12, 2022

Big “Man of the People” energy, right? Lawd.

You start with a nice pinot. From there, you're onto blends. A cab franc later on, then zins. A merlot here and there. Before you know it, you're deep into oaky cabs. It's all downhill from there. https://t.co/xYUncvEmFT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 13, 2022

All the real heads know pinot is landing gear. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 13, 2022

Ha!

For real, though. We almost feel secondhand embarrassment because Nick Kristof’s take is so painfully cringe.

Please tell me he's not saying alcoholism only involves hard liquor 🤔 and is driven by… 🧐… the working class? https://t.co/XrGZMgO9wt pic.twitter.com/Cmd47DMkxX — Evakatrina (@evakatrina) April 13, 2022

Sorry … we can’t tell you that.

“I haven’t lost friends to Pinot Noir alcoholism” is maybe the funniest line I’ve ever read. Sounds like Lucile Bluth https://t.co/8q5irgHF9f — Zachary Siegel 💊💉 (@ZachWritesStuff) April 13, 2022

Holy crap, it really does! We can totally hear that in her voice when we read it!

The layers of wrongness in this quote https://t.co/NvGegQs5M3 — Jenny Staff Johnson (@htownjenny) April 13, 2022

Bigger schmuck than I realized. https://t.co/ygpGPqbs6K — Clem Kadiddlehopper (@EricRiback) April 13, 2022

Oregonians really dodged a bullet, didn’t they?

Nick Kristof is a cautionary tale about what happens when you base your understanding of the world solely on aesthetics https://t.co/J099H4Ty2p — emma (@eatthe1youlove) April 13, 2022

