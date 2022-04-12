Yesterday, for a Young America’s Foundation event, Ben Shapiro spoke to students at University of North Carolina Greensboro. Apparently Shapiro’s name is still quite a draw on college campuses!

If there’s one thing @yaf knows, it’s that students want to hear conservative ideas. Grateful for @benshapiro bringing some ideological diversity to North Carolina’s college system!! pic.twitter.com/kxFmWR1GnR — Jaime Hahn (@JaimeAHahn) April 12, 2022

Conservatives — and the occasional openminded liberal — were thrilled to welcome Shapiro to campus. But, naturally, some students’ brains just aren’t equipped to listen to someone whose opinions might diverge from their own.

Audience member: "F*** you!"@benshapiro: “Two quick things….One, 'F*** you' is not an argument. And two, no thanks, I’m not interested.” pic.twitter.com/tHjRiLX4Zt — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 12, 2022

Moments like that and events like these are to be expected. And for the most part, they’re just boring. Tiresome. Same old song and dance.

But something happened last night that made this moment extra special for Shapiro and attendees:

Student who says he is a mathematician/physicist gets shut down by @benshapiro: "As a mathematician and physicist, what in the hell do you know about human biology that allows you to deny it?" pic.twitter.com/KtQti2z86u — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 11, 2022

Can we see that again?

*Language warning* I would be so embarrassed if this was my son, friend, or student. The belief that kids should go to college and rack up a ton of debt to emerge this ignorant is unsustainable. Kudos to @benshapiro for keeping his cool.pic.twitter.com/XLauzO1sYV — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) April 12, 2022

If we’d been in Ben Shapiro’s shoes, we’d’ve had to excuse ourselves due to suffering from uncontrollable fits of laughter. We are actually legit impressed that Shapiro managed to keep it together.

Behold: the Well-rounded Fool. Destroyed on full display. You will absolutely cringe. And Go @benshapiro 😉 pic.twitter.com/2Bi670krA5 — Kyle J. Maxwell (@khendriix_) April 12, 2022

I’m not surprised that this “mathematician and physicist” who was just humiliated by @benshapiro won a prestigious award. That’s exactly the problem. My gosh, what a moron. pic.twitter.com/2XFdPC1Ffg — Support Independent Media (@BarrettWilson6) April 12, 2022

We could watch that clip all day, man. Maybe we will.

This is, um … something else. https://t.co/53yGvrneF0 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 12, 2022

It’s something else, all right. Something spectacular.

That poor idiot brought a butter knife to an intellectual gunfight.

If this kid is really a mathematician and a physicist then America’s future is not in good hands. pic.twitter.com/DN6XldWca7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 12, 2022

Well, all we can do is hope that America will end up in the hands of the sane people in that room.

A few radical leftists try to ban @Y_A_Freedom chapter at UNCG for posting a @benshapiro meme@yaf invites Ben Shapiro to speak on campus. Leftists learn conservatism is actually way more popular than their bizarre woke ideology. pic.twitter.com/pyBL9VME0P — Patrick X Coyle (@PatrickXCoyle) April 11, 2022

