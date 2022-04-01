Yesterday wasn’t just César Chávez Day … it was also Transgender Day of Visibility!

To mark the occasion, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was invited to the White House, where she had some very worthwhile things to say about bills like Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill:

"Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider, while visiting the White House on Transgender Day of Visibility, comments on some of the recent bills circulating the nation that impact trans youth: "They're really scary … these bills will cause the deaths of children." pic.twitter.com/3nqnaRYAbW — The Recount (@therecount) March 31, 2022

Amy Schneider might be able to tell you what year Hammurabi died or how many people attended his funeral, but when it comes to understanding legislation like the Parental Rights in Education bill, she’s as dumb as a box of rocks.

“These bills will cause the deaths of children.” Please.

Deadly, on par with net neutrality! https://t.co/RhSaEhOjTL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 1, 2022

These bills will not cause the deaths of children. But the Biden administration’s position on “gender-affirming care” will very likely lead to children being permanently physically and chemically disfigured, not to mention wreak havoc on their mental and emotional health — problems that, it should be noted, can lead the afflicted to attempt or commit suicide.

Suicide is a kind of death, Amy. In case you missed it.

"if we dont talk to 3 yr olds about imaginary genders they will all die" — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) April 1, 2022

Amy Schneider has to know she’s completely full of it. And the White House is amplifying her lies. It’s disgusting, and it’s shameful.

I don’t remember the left’s outcry when kids and teens were committing suicide in lockdown. — Zachary Sterne (@ZacharySterne) April 1, 2022

They don’t give a damn about protecting kids; only about protecting their ability to use kids as political weapons.

