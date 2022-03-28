“Violence” is the word of the day today, thanks to Will Smith’s decision to punch Oscar presenter Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. But in order to discuss violence, we must first understand violence. So, what is violence, really?

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou took a stab (see what we did there?) at defining it this morning. Have a look:

It is violence to mock someone’s health condition and vulnerability. It is violence to physically assault someone. It is violence to not take responsibility for violent actions. It is violence to allow and excuse violence. It is violence to call for violence. — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 28, 2022

Direct violence, structural violence, cultural violence. Self-directed violence, interpersonal violence, collective violence. People are seeing and feeling all of these different layers of violence today weighted diff for diff folks and it will be directing America’s convos. — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 28, 2022

We went ahead and got screenshots of her tweets, because we could totally see her wanting to delete them at some point:

We’d definitely be inclined to delete something that embarrassing. Because man, that’s embarrassing.

NOTE: Only one of these things is violence. https://t.co/IqX0JFcpjO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 28, 2022

Pssst! Yuh-Line! Can you guess which one it is? Take all the time you need.

We’d ask Yuh-Line Niou to just list the things that aren’t violence, but there’d be nothing left.

It’s violence not to understand violence. https://t.co/ODYZ1h85ZV — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) March 28, 2022

It is violence to torture the definition of words like this. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 28, 2022

Why you gotta be so violent, Yuh-Line?

It is only violence to physically assault someone. Calling other things violence doesn’t make them worse or stigmatize them further, it just makes the word “violence” meaningless. https://t.co/oaCg04999x — critical grace theorist ☦️ (@Jay6Rey8) March 28, 2022

I think it’s violence for you to be so stupid. Thank you https://t.co/oZNAspPKFF — Logan SIimcock (@JamesKarl69) March 28, 2022

Being assaulted by stupidity really is exhausting. Where do we go to file charges against Yuh-Line Niou?

Recommended Twitchy Video