“Violence” is the word of the day today, thanks to Will Smith’s decision to punch Oscar presenter Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. But in order to discuss violence, we must first understand violence. So, what is violence, really?

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou took a stab (see what we did there?) at defining it this morning. Have a look:

We went ahead and got screenshots of her tweets, because we could totally see her wanting to delete them at some point:

We’d definitely be inclined to delete something that embarrassing. Because man, that’s embarrassing.

Pssst! Yuh-Line! Can you guess which one it is? Take all the time you need.

We’d ask Yuh-Line Niou to just list the things that aren’t violence, but there’d be nothing left.

Why you gotta be so violent, Yuh-Line?

Being assaulted by stupidity really is exhausting. Where do we go to file charges against Yuh-Line Niou?

