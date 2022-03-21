GOP Sen. Josh Hawley has been ruffling a great deal of Democratic feathers with his focus on and questions about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record, which is something that seems like it should be pretty relevant during Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Because, well, this is the Supreme Court we’re talking about, and it’s generally a good idea to know what the nominee has done so far.

Well, Democracy for Action CEO and ABC News contributor Yvette Brown is pleased to see that Judge Jackson is taking Hawley’s rudeness and lack of decorum in stride:

Judge Jackson taking notes while Hawley is talking is a whole mood. And the smile at the end. Black woman energy. He has NO clue that he has met his match. We’ve all been challenged like this & know how to respond. And we should all prepare for his funeral tomorrow. 💀🪦 #SCOTUS — Yvette Simpson (@ysimpsonpower) March 21, 2022

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot, for no reason in particular:

Black Lives Matter retweeted Simpson’s tweet, just for the record:

OK, cool.

Clearly a metaphor, but imagine a Hawley backer tweeting about Judge Jackson's "funeral": https://t.co/1TNnA0kkt1 pic.twitter.com/bEIPtNfgdR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 21, 2022

If we imagine a Hawley backer tweeting about Judge Jackson’s “funeral,” then we have to imagine that said Hawley backer’s Twitter account would be gone or at least under temporary suspension. Violent rhetoric, you know.

Simpson seems to think that Jeryl Bier is making a big deal out of a nothingburger:

It would be unusual for a Hawley supporter to use that reference. @JerylBier In the current “urban” vernacular, when one talks about someone’s “funeral” it refers to the public display of their embarrassment, not their literal funeral. Context matters here as always. — Yvette Simpson (@ysimpsonpower) March 21, 2022

Context does matter. But Bier understands that, having pointed out that Simpson’s funeral remark is “clearly a metaphor” and isn’t suggesting that she’s actually wishing death on Josh Hawley. Bier is merely pointing out that a Republican tweeting something similar to what Brown tweeted would not likely be able to do so without getting piled on by angry lefties, who wouldn’t necessarily be willing to give that Republican the benefit of the doubt when it comes to “urban vernacular.”

As we were saying:

What’s more, considering Hawley’s association with Qanon, white supremacists, and violent insurrectionists, if one of his supporters used the word “funeral” to refer to her or anyone, the assumption is that they ARE speaking literally. And we should all be concerned. 😳 — Yvette Simpson (@ysimpsonpower) March 21, 2022

So, according to Yvette Simpson, if a liberal or Democrat tweets about anxiously awaiting a conservative’s or Republican’s “funeral,” it’s cool because they’re just joking and using “urban vernacular,” but if a conservative or Republican jokes about a liberal’s or Democrat’s “funeral,” we need to take that seriously as a threat because QAnon white supremacist insurrectionists.

We don’t have a problem with obvious jokes, but we won’t pretend that it wouldn’t be nice if we could have one set of standards for everybody.

