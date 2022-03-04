Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown an amazing amount of calm during chaos, but that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of being incredibly frustrated.

Including with the U.S. government:

Ukrainian President Zelensky says support from Biden came “too late” pic.twitter.com/HSJCm6L6iv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

It’s difficult to blame Zelensky for being disappointed. We’d be disappointed, too, if we were in his position.

As a member of the U.S. government himself, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has some thoughts on Ukraine’s current plight. But instead of writing them out, he’s counting on screenshots to get the message across.

We’d say he succeeded:

Democrats can’t pin the current Ukraine on Ted Cruz or on the Republican Party. Donald Trump absolutely tried to play games with aid to Ukraine, but he didn’t bring us here. He didn’t make Putin feel comfortable invading Ukraine. This is on Dems and their figurehead Joe Biden, and they need to own every last drop of it.

Recommended Twitchy Video