White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is the King of the Retweet.

Literally, we’re not sure what he does all day other than retweet shameless fawning over the Biden administration.

So we were a little caught off guard when he retweeted this:

Biden Job Approval Among adults (1,322):

Approve 47%

Disapprove 50%

.

Among registered voters (1,237):

Approve 47%

Disapprove 51% .@maristpoll/@NPR/@NewsHour, 3/1-2https://t.co/DqBghhIPcZ — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 4, 2022

No, seriously. He retweeted it:

If that’s not just fantastic and amazing, we honestly don’t know what is.

i knew this was coming but i will never stop being entertained by the white house celebrating the fact that a majority of voters do not like them pic.twitter.com/BQrPgcqBUK — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 4, 2022

This is how dire it’s gotten for Team Biden. They’re so desperate, they’ve got to resort to sharing news that makes them look bad in the hopes that it will make them look relatively good compared to how they looked five minutes ago.

They’re flailing, folks:

Awww … look at him. He’s trying so hard, bless his heart.

Someone should tell him, right? https://t.co/YoKN8bL1ma — Jeremy Waugh (@waugh8instate) March 4, 2022

Nah. Let him have this. It’s all Team Biden has left.

Recommended Twitchy Video