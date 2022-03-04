White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is the King of the Retweet.

Literally, we’re not sure what he does all day other than retweet shameless fawning over the Biden administration.

So we were a little caught off guard when he retweeted this:

No, seriously. He retweeted it:

If that’s not just fantastic and amazing, we honestly don’t know what is.

This is how dire it’s gotten for Team Biden. They’re so desperate, they’ve got to resort to sharing news that makes them look bad in the hopes that it will make them look relatively good compared to how they looked five minutes ago.

They’re flailing, folks:

Awww … look at him. He’s trying so hard, bless his heart.

Nah. Let him have this. It’s all Team Biden has left.

