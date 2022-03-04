Last night, SiriusXM host and comedian (or so we’re told) had a very special guest on his show. That’s right, folks, Mr. Principled Conservative™ himself, Rick Wilson!

Tonight @TheRickWilson is on my @SXMProgress show to offer brutally honest advice on what Democrats need to do to win in November. 8:05PMET on @SIRIUSXM channel 127 pic.twitter.com/INlg9lYplP — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 3, 2022

Speaking of brutally honest, Stephen L. Miller — the one and only @redsteeze — had a pretty brutally honest response to Dean Obeidallah’s news. And all it took was three perfect screenshots.

Behold:

Miller, you magnificent bastard … you’ve done it again.

A story in 3 acts. https://t.co/NADXAXHUzQ — Dave (@Wolffmann85) March 4, 2022

If a screenshot’s worth a thousand words, then three are worth, like, a squillion.

Lol — omicant (@nosleeptilidaho) March 4, 2022

Rick Wilson is Tom Nichols without hair change my mind — Ted fitzgerald (@TedFitzgerald88) March 4, 2022

We don’t want to change your mind, because that actually seems pretty accurate.

Rick Wilson has gotten more Republicans elected since he has turned to a Democrat than he ever did as a Republican. — Chris in VanBeeCee (@Chris_in_VanBC) March 4, 2022

Poor Rick Wilson. Reduced to brainstorming with progressive satellite radio hosts just to stay relevant. But kudos to the guy for continuing to put himself out there.

If we were in his position, we’d have locked ourselves in a Confederate cooler and thrown ourselves overboard.

