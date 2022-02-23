As we told you earlier, the House Republicans’ Twitter account took a relatively mild swipe at Joe Biden’s brand of foreign policy.

This is what weakness on the world stage looks like. pic.twitter.com/0Krq48gbIy — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 22, 2022

Bill Kristol and other Principled Conservatives took @HouseGOP to task for their rudeness.

And if the Principled Conservative crowd is upset, you can imagine how pissed off the Real News Mr. President people are.

Here’s CNN’s Kasie Hunt, for example:

Official arm of House GOP as the US works to keep alliances strong and US influence at its peak Who is the enemy, exactly? https://t.co/IVEsy6xf8R — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 22, 2022

Kasie Hunt’s got her priorities exactly where she wants them.

Is the problem that he walked away without taking questions or the fact that someone pointed it out? — Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) February 23, 2022

"US influence at its peak" After the Afghanistan debacle, the bar was so Damn low the only olace to go was up. Peak? Enemy? You need to look up a few definitions. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) February 23, 2022

“Who is the enemy, exactly?”

It sounds like Kasie is suggesting that the House GOP is the enemy. Which doesn’t sound like something an objective journalist would say. In fact, it sounds like something someone trying to live up to the “Enemy of the People” label would say.

Just a stunning thing to read from someone whose corporate job title is "journalist" — criticizing the president is illegitimate:https://t.co/kkT0ModNTD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2022

Or it would be stunning if we’d only just emerged from underneath a rock.

It’s you Kasie. You are so biased you don’t even know it. Bless your heart. — Lisa Uyder (@LisaUyder) February 23, 2022

Journalists… The answer is journalists https://t.co/xpzUC0tu03 — Classified (@Classifried2_) February 23, 2022

And this is how badly slanted left @cnn is. At least @FoxNews doesn’t try to hide their right tilt from its opinion hosts. https://t.co/nyx8MXpMBX — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) February 23, 2022

