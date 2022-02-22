Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but he’ll never be gone from the Lincoln Project’s heart.

That said, now that Trump is no longer president, the Lincoln Project needs something a little more pressing to obsess over. Enter Fox News, which nevertheless has persisted and, in fact, flourished.

The Lincoln Project is using Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to take a shot at Fox News:

“It’s time to pull the plug on Fox News.”

Yes, just a reminder:

Trending

But we digress.

Let’s get back to “it’s time to pull the plug on Fox News.” Really wanna stick it to Vladimir Putin? Silence media outlets the Lincoln Project doesn’t like.

That’s the ticket!

Awww, lookit all the little authoritarianism apologists! Aren’t they precious?

Maybe the Lincoln Project goons are the real authoritarians.

We’ll end with a little food for thought:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: authoritarianauthoritarianismfox newsLincoln ProjectpropagandaRussiaThe Lincoln ProjectTucker CarlsonVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video