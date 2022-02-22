Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but he’ll never be gone from the Lincoln Project’s heart.

That said, now that Trump is no longer president, the Lincoln Project needs something a little more pressing to obsess over. Enter Fox News, which nevertheless has persisted and, in fact, flourished.

The Lincoln Project is using Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to take a shot at Fox News:

Last night, as the world watched Vladimir Putin invade a democratic nation, Fox News set out to praise and defend the authoritarian's actions. It's time to pull the plug on Fox News. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 22, 2022

“It’s time to pull the plug on Fox News.”

Just a reminder pic.twitter.com/aHpn7KlpJk — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 22, 2022

Yes, just a reminder:

Last night Tucker Carlson attacked Ukraine and Rep. David Cicilline, but spared Putin. It's worth remembering that in 2019 he said, "Why shouldn't I root for Russia? Which I am." He later said he was joking. https://t.co/kV6fGnw61D pic.twitter.com/g4sWWd7w53 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 22, 2022

Another Media Matters lie. “We sent another letter to Vladimir Putin asking for an interview … We also sent a message to the President of Ukraine … Neither of these men runs a democracy by traditional American standards. Both of them are tyrants…” https://t.co/nHguuQlWrJ pic.twitter.com/ej1xSYeXOn — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 22, 2022

But we digress.

Let’s get back to “it’s time to pull the plug on Fox News.” Really wanna stick it to Vladimir Putin? Silence media outlets the Lincoln Project doesn’t like.

That’s the ticket!

Is that ever true! https://t.co/sgOh83f7nr — Dianne Kirby (@ThothDi) February 22, 2022

I second that Nomination! https://t.co/XOgzMhrzs3 — Independent Thinker (@Independent0111) February 22, 2022

Awww, lookit all the little authoritarianism apologists! Aren’t they precious?

Authoritarianism is unacceptable which is why we have to censor the most popular cable news network in the country https://t.co/zkSKMPapUs — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 22, 2022

Pulling the plug on media outlets that say things the leader of the country disagrees with is something Putin would do. https://t.co/EdXcFi2Ek3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 22, 2022

Maybe the Lincoln Project goons are the real authoritarians.

We’ll end with a little food for thought:

Not the first news station to praise an authoritarian. Remember when your moral posturing skipped over the rampant pedophilia in the ranks of your group? https://t.co/B1y4JODJps — Aaron Schlabach (@Aaron_Schlabach) February 22, 2022

