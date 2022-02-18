As far as we know, no one — except, perhaps, for Mehdi Hasan — has ever accused Mehdi Hasan of being too brilliant.

And it seems pretty safe to say that Hasan is not at risk of that happening anytime soon.

Check out his pre-emptive explanation for the Democratic Party bloodbath in November:

Who’s “we,” Mehdi?

Mehdi’s tweet is certainly clear and simple. It’s also impressively stupid. Just phenomenally, unapologetically stupid.

Trending

Conservatives aren’t so much angry as they are amused. Amused that Mehdi Hasan could be so consistently, reliably wrong.

And now we’re amused because he’s chosen to double down on being wrong. It’s genuinely hilarious.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratseconomyelectionJoe Bidenjoe manchinKyrsten SinemaLeftliberalsmask mandatesMehdi HasanNovemberRon Klain

Recommended Twitchy Video