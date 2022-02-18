As far as we know, no one — except, perhaps, for Mehdi Hasan — has ever accused Mehdi Hasan of being too brilliant.

And it seems pretty safe to say that Hasan is not at risk of that happening anytime soon.

Check out his pre-emptive explanation for the Democratic Party bloodbath in November:

If (when?) the Dems get hammered in November in the midterms, the number 1 reason will not be the left, or the economy, or Joe Biden, or Joe Biden’s chief of staff, or mask mandates. It’ll be two Democratic senators called Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. We all know this. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2022

Who’s “we,” Mehdi?

It can’t be said any clearer or simpler than this 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/aAYnnnGzy4 — Ayman (@AymanM) February 18, 2022

Mehdi’s tweet is certainly clear and simple. It’s also impressively stupid. Just phenomenally, unapologetically stupid.

Lots of conservatives angry at this tweet on Joe Manchin’s behalf. This isn’t about left or right, normal people don’t vote like that. It’s about delivery. Democrats haven’t delivered on bulk of their agenda not because of progressives but because of… Manchin and Sinema. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2022

Conservatives aren’t so much angry as they are amused. Amused that Mehdi Hasan could be so consistently, reliably wrong.

And now we’re amused because he’s chosen to double down on being wrong. It’s genuinely hilarious.

“am i out of touch?…no, it is joe manchin and kyrsten sinema that are wrong.” https://t.co/q9s7j8xg5a — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 18, 2022

If that were true then the voters democrats lose would be gained by progressive candidates, not republican ones lol. How does this even work in your head? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 18, 2022

I mean, you have to be seriously deluded to believe this. https://t.co/AOiFRX0eU4 — Keri (@kbatt7121116) February 18, 2022

polls have shown voters think Ds are prioritizing the wrong things but perhaps polls are wrong and you are right (unlikely) https://t.co/cWbvgmyaUu — cc (@cc_fla) February 18, 2022

Funny. He doesn't see the actual number 1 reason why Dems will lose in Novemeber is the mentality that produces this type of tweet. https://t.co/T7YVq32xKM — Jeff Charles, Crack Pipe Distributor (@JeffOnTheRight) February 18, 2022

Never seen so much garbage and cope in one tweet https://t.co/0TEVdnYqvA — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 18, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 This guy gets paid to do this. Amazing. https://t.co/iCGjT6Yxq8 — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀 (@SarcasmStardust) February 18, 2022

Someone actually pays this man for his thoughts. I wonder if they can use this tweet to get a refund. https://t.co/LNFRGOAeVs — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) February 18, 2022

This is so crazy, even for you Mehdi 😂

Oh brother, you bring the laughs Gd bless you!! — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) February 18, 2022

