University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is on a hell of a roll. She’s just smashing records all over the place!

Check out her most recent stunning achievement:

🥇🥈 Lia Thomas is the @IvyLeague champion in the 500 free. Her time of 4:37.32 is a new pool record. Catherine Buroker finishes in second.#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/ki2SQdxn6Q — Penn Swimming & Diving (@PennSwimDive) February 17, 2022

Wow, Lia! Congratulations!

And great effort, Catherine. If you keep practicing, maybe someday you’ll be as fast as Lia Thomas. You’ll just need some more endurance and testosterone and muscle distribution. It’s easy if you try!

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas sets pool record in 500-yard freestyle win at Ivy League Championship https://t.co/MTV5utc90S pic.twitter.com/wt3izZGpva — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2022

How nice for Lia. It’s good that she’s finally right where she belongs:

An inspiration to young women everywhere.

Once again, it takes a man to show those women how it's done. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 18, 2022

LMAO As it turns out, men are incredible at women's swimming. https://t.co/NxMa2u6KwH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2022

Wait until they see how good men are at women's hockey, women's basketball, women's weightlifting, and women's boxing. Absolutely dominant. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2022

In all fairness, it's obviously time to abolish Title IX provisions regarding "women's sports." Not all women are women. Male and female are entirely malleable categories, so why enshrine separate but equal into law? It's nothing but bigotry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2022

Joking aside, it really is baffling that “women’s sports” is even a notion that still exists. So far, men’s sports seem to be safe, but biologically female athletes are becoming even more vulnerable to getting screwed (no pun intended) by men who’d rather win by cheating than lose by playing fair.

As far as we’re concerned, the winner of that race was Catherine Buroker.

Let's celebrate the true 500y Ivy League women's champion Catherine Buroker, of @PennSwimDive. Catherine was the first female athlete to touch the wall on Feb 17 in a big season's best time of 4:47.22. Buroker is a two-time Ivy League champion and NCAA Division I All-American. 1/ pic.twitter.com/yt5puQJyi7 — Jim Butler (@JimBUWDawg) February 18, 2022

Catherine, a junior in eligibility, Trumbell HS, Turmbell, CT, was the @PennSwimDive all-time record holder in the 1,000y free and the 1,650y free at the start of the current season. She still holds the fastest time of any female swimmer in Penn history in these two events. 2/ pic.twitter.com/BS3k0reih8 — Jim Butler (@JimBUWDawg) February 18, 2022

Buroker is schedule to graduate this spring in Political Science from @Penn; her focus is in healthcare policy and campaign reform. Below is an interview with Catherine from Nov 2020. 3/ENDhttps://t.co/yQ93dzcKrl — Jim Butler (@JimBUWDawg) February 18, 2022

Congratulations to Catherine. Truly.

The real winner pic.twitter.com/RCPoF6JnWu — Terry Wrist (@TerryWrist11) February 18, 2022

Congratulations to Catherine Buroker, the Ivy League’ real women’s champion this year pic.twitter.com/o5CO7aUBfD — Ruth Woodhall #KPSS (@prioritisewomen) February 18, 2022

Congrats on the win Catherine Buroker — Not A News Network 🐕 (@NotANewsNet) February 18, 2022

Congrats, Catherine. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 18, 2022

I want to extend my most heartfelt congratulations to Catherine Buroker who was the fastest woman in that pool!https://t.co/4nE7mh6TqA — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 18, 2022

Congratulations to Catherine. I'm so sorry she doesn't have the support and leadership of adults who are willing to stand up for her and what is right and instead let this farce continue. — Ani O'Brien (@aniobrien) February 18, 2022

Catherine Buroker and all female athletes deserve so much better.

