Libs of Tik Tok has proven absolutely indispensable when it comes to shining a light on liberal toxicity.

And there’s a lot of liberal toxicity out there. Including, sadly, in education. It’s not unfair to assume that teachers like this are a dime a dozen:

This teacher thinks she’s totally immune from parents being involved in their children’s education pic.twitter.com/q81rBFDYkI — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2022

To be clear, we’re not suggesting that all teachers are as brazenly defiant of and unconcerned with parents’ wishes. There are plenty of teachers out there who have genuine respect for parents and students (and for whom such respect is reciprocated) and aren’t constantly seeking out ways to undermine parents. But we’ve seen enough to know that Ms. Get Bent is far from alone in her attitudes and approach to education.

And that’s genuinely problematic.

Deeply messed up: Teacher telling parents to “get bent.” https://t.co/KIrd86bqCx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2022

Dealing with parents as a teacher can be tricky, but if you think posting a video online telling concerned parents to "get bent" is appropriate, you lack the professional judgment to be in the classroom. https://t.co/XgH8EqvNsQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 16, 2022

Correct.

Teacher telling her students' parents to "get bent" if they think they have the right to influence what is taught. I for one, would love to observe parent-teacher conferences in her classroom after this. https://t.co/sEdkKjNp5U — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 16, 2022

Maybe she can post those on TikTok.

The look that says pay attention, I’m about to kill my career. pic.twitter.com/ualLSN2Akp — Eric Beck (@AllGirlsAndMe) February 15, 2022

We wouldn’t want her teaching our kids, that’s for damn sure. And she likely knows that, because she seems to have taken steps to shield herself from criticism:

Nose Ring nuked her whole ass account she dedicated her life to with over 10,000 followers and she labeled herself an “influencer”. https://t.co/FLX5BUnpSw pic.twitter.com/3twwKl0FTp — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 16, 2022

This account appears to be connected with her and is still active, but private:

We’re not looking to get anyone fired or canceled here, but at the very least, the parents of her students deserve to know how she feels about them.

Will Twitter let Libs of Tik Tok continue to raise awareness about educational malpractice, or will they give them the Defiant L’s treatment?

With @DefiantLs getting suspended, is the next to go @libsoftiktok ? — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) February 16, 2022

We sincerely hope not.

