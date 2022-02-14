Libs of Tik Tok is doing the Lord’s work. Truly.

We knew that the Left was chock-full of nutjobs, but we’d never be able to keep up with all of them if not for Libs of Tik Tok.

Take a look at this footage purportedly showing high school students taking matters into their own hands and “reshelving the colonizer literature” in their library:

High school students throw out dozens of books written by white authors to “decolonize” the school library pic.twitter.com/MqYTrPwQ7D — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2022

Apparently this video was originally posted on Twitter by tweeter @JackoffJosh711 last September (the Tik Tok account associated with the video no longer exists):

Supported by leftwing teachers, nazis destroy school books in defense of critical race theory #CriticalRaceTheory https://t.co/AQKYBKw7xd .@libsoftiktok check this out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8wRRYIM1Pk — Josh (@JackoffJosh711) September 24, 2021

The video, despite being at least several months old, is still relevant and valuable right now, as the war on Critical Race Theory in schools is ongoing and necessary.

And no, you weren’t seeing things. One of the examples of “colonizer literature” is a book by Christina Hoff Summers, a feminist who has magically figured out a way to support women without tearing down men.

Congratulations @CHSommers Your prescient work is deemed worthy of trashing in the name of “decolonizing” And the Durants are out, too https://t.co/GiPbRlM3PN — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 14, 2022

Summers’ “The War Against Boys” is excellent, by the way. We recommend it.

We also recommend having a conversation with your kids about why what the students in that video are doing is so stupid and toxic.

Wokeness is horrifying. Unfortunately, in many schools, wokeness is being incorporated into the curriculum.

My immediate thought was "Where are the teachers?" before remembering it's likely the fault of the teachers in the first place. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tailed Feature 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TailedFeature) February 14, 2022

This is why parents need to fight for their kids.

