Democratic Wisconsin State Rep. Lee Snodgrass tweeted out a message today for her constituents — and any parents, really — who are concerned about their children’s public school educations:

https://twitter.com/RepSnodgrass/status/1491817844874616842

Hey, wait a minute … what happened to the tweet? Where’d it go? It sounds like it really pissed people off:

"Haha, poor families should just not be poor!" https://t.co/RllTQ40GcW — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 10, 2022

You did the meme pic.twitter.com/pBMD8BXiGN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2022

How does it feel to nuke your chances at reelection with one tweet? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 10, 2022

Dang. It must’ve been bad! Don’t suppose anyone happened to grab it, did they?

Oh, looks like a few people did:

Damn it’s already deleted. Here’s the archive pic.twitter.com/qX3DFyFJdf — Justine (@BruinJustine) February 10, 2022

Honestly thought @RepSnodgrass was a parody account when I first saw it because I can’t believe Democrats are still doing this to themselves. (she deleted it) pic.twitter.com/sDXUGnQN2I — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 10, 2022

There are actually quite a lot of people who grabbed Snodgrass’ tweet before she tried to memory-hole it. Guess something told them that she might try to flush it.

Lee Snodgrass didn’t just drop her tweet; she dropped her mask. Sent it plummeting to the floor where it crashed into a million pieces.

And some messes are just too messy to clean up, no matter how hard you try:

I deleted my Tweet since it was lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted. I wouldn't want anyone to think that parents do not have a role in their child's public education-I sure did. I encourage all parents to engage in voting for school board, join PTO and meet with teachers — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

To clarify, My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids’ teachers and their schools. — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

Of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms! I’m a parent, and I have a say, as should every parent. I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib—that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on! — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

Sure, Jan.

She’s downright terrible at this. Just absolutely horrendously awful.

there was no misinterpretation: you meant the below. it was causing you political pain, so you decided to retcon. just be honest instead of obviously bullshit. https://t.co/7l0caOc5P9 pic.twitter.com/blNI2ekBeK — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 10, 2022

Your message was clear. — Moe Clackin (@wunderpig) February 10, 2022

Clear as day:

No it was very clear. You said parents who want a say in education should spend their own money to pay for private school pic.twitter.com/rPXVlBHS0u — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 10, 2022

Your tweet was not “lacking context”, it revealed exactly who you are: someone who hates the poor people and minorities of your community. You don’t think they should have a say in their education, nor an opportunity to better themselves through school choice. https://t.co/fSq50341RN pic.twitter.com/NIVOg2TGgb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 10, 2022

These statements have basically nothing to do with parents, kids, or education. Here's what Dems are really saying: "Public schools & teachers unions are a major source of our money and political power. We're scared that you've noticed and are threatening our power." https://t.co/xJVcrlxES0 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 10, 2022

Solid B+ for effort, though, Lee.

"only rich people should have school choice!" pic.twitter.com/LOdNCUYqqA — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 10, 2022

Oh really, @RepSnodgrass? I have no say in my child’s education? pic.twitter.com/2z2J5xRO9N — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 10, 2022

Yeah they do. Why did you delete this @RepSnodgrass? Am I not allowed to "have a say" in my child's education? https://t.co/jDuadWid51 pic.twitter.com/6ddDsmrAwy — Steve Ullmer (@StevenUllmer) February 10, 2022

Someone should ask the representative who exactly pays for public schooling. https://t.co/xV5vwt7pJR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2022

@RepSnodgrass @ran_the_numbers The internet never forgets. Although I do agree with her, the current education system is so bad I'd rather homeschool my kids. pic.twitter.com/s4gFQYp96F — Senior Elontologist (@theElontologist) February 10, 2022

Lee will no doubt be very, very popular with public school parents at her next town hall!

It’s a pity I can’t move to her district and run against her in this election cycle. Because I would hold his tweet up at every campaign event, every radio spot, every debate. https://t.co/fSq50341RN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 10, 2022

Whoever runs against her should do exactly that.

It feels like we’re in the midst of the final Banzai charge of the anti-school, anti-reform Democrats. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 10, 2022

Let’s hope so. We’re definitely here for it.

It's gonna be 40 states. Wild stuff man. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

