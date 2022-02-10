Washington Democratic State Rep. Cindy Ryu is a big proponent of water safety. That’s why she’s sponsoring HB1707, “An act relating to requiring the wearing of personal flotation devices on kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.”

Preventing drowning seems like a pretty noble cause, so even if the legislation would make for a silly law, at least Ryu’s intentions are good, right?

Wellllllll the jury’s definitely out on that:

NEW: Dem. Rep. Cindy Ryu’s bill forces people to wear a personal flotation device in a kayak, stand-up paddle-board or canoe. But she exempts Native Americans from the law saying they have “eons” of experience in the water, so they won’t likely drown. 😳https://t.co/ED9GRVazu7 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 10, 2022

Native Americans don’t need life jackets because they’ve spent eons in the waters, so they’re practically fish themselves!

Also:

In the committee hearing, Ryu also notes that while Native Americans know how to swim, there are other large swaths of racial groups that do not have access to the water. “I thought that was a great mechanism to allow the tribal members that do have a lot more access to the waters and traditional training and activity, unlike many of the other diverse communities that don’t, like Korean Americans,” Ryu said. “The only time I go out on the water nowadays anyway is when my non-Korean American son-in-law takes me out on the water. And so I thought that was a good way of carving out very narrow exemptions.” Ryu does not go out into the water, thus, neither do other Korean Americans. It’s unclear when Ryu became the spokesperson for the Korean American community.

If Ryu is the spokesperson for the Korean American community, they should probably try to find a new one.

Watch (starts around the 3:40 mark):

Yiiiiiiiikes.

We’re legit uncomfortable watching this lady. Like, some people out there actually elected her.

Yeah, which other country has um WATER https://t.co/VndDAu6yBP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 10, 2022

She's right. Some of you all need to watch more documentaries. https://t.co/7QK0vls5on pic.twitter.com/1mniYjmbD9 — Magills (@magills_) February 10, 2022

OMG.

My relatives were Vikings. Don’t I have eons of experience in the water too? https://t.co/27Ln3h25cx — Craig James (@CJK5H_SMU) February 10, 2022

What if you can prove pirate lineage? — Mr. R (@Prickly_Wild) February 10, 2022

From now on, everyone eating Asian food must use chop sticks An exemption for native Asian's because of "eons" of experience, of course. https://t.co/g4hHkqdKyZ — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) February 10, 2022

Does she… think the experience is passed on genetically? Because that's not how this works. https://t.co/YEyLraAzFI — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2022

It’s only how it works if you’re a racist. Which Cindy Ryu apparently is.

Hoo boy. That's some good racism. https://t.co/ydZRDBVyr2 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 10, 2022

And the Biden Award (AKA Golden Crack Pipe) for Condescension to a Minority Group goes to… https://t.co/r4FYbUlDUI — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) February 10, 2022

Racists being racists. https://t.co/CuDzBgJHeY — GFY Good For You (@GfyGood) February 10, 2022

The racism you would expect from the left. https://t.co/YgqXC3dYBm — Supercilious Sam (@SuperciliousSam) February 10, 2022

This is just the latest in a long line of racially discriminatory laws. There's been a ton of this already. It should be discrediting to liberal states but moderates usually can't be bothered to care. https://t.co/us6o7guhkO — David Sharp (@DavidSharp84) February 10, 2022

This is 1) really stupid and 2) casually racist. Imagine if she'd said it about blacks and tell me there wouldn't be a firestorm of outrage. https://t.co/BP39E9z4iJ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 10, 2022

Well, she’s not a Republican, so she might still get away with it.

Few things more woke in legislation these days than for 'progressive' politicians to invent new forms of racist and sexist discrimination for the government to enforce. https://t.co/mwij6W2EEZ — ryuge (@0ryuge) February 10, 2022

