Did you hear the news? Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing for a while after accusing a ChiCom official of rape, has resurfaced at the Olympics, and apparently she’s doing great and having a wonderful time.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was on hand to watch China's Eileen Gu win #gold in the Big Air competition in #Beijing2022. Peng could be seen in the stands wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them and a black coat with the Chinese flag https://t.co/93yjikXYZ8 pic.twitter.com/D2hVSfrV3e — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022

She even had dinner with IOC President Thomas Bach:

‘She was sitting there and we had the opportunity to talk and now she has to go to the quarantine, she told me, she will leave now the closed loop,’ International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said of Peng Shuai at the #BigAir Shougang https://t.co/5SPOZzKo6v — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022

Well, not only is Peng Shuai doing great and having a great time, but she’s also realized that the whole rape-accusation thing? Just an “enormous misunderstanding”:

BREAKING: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai calls sexual assault allegation against Communist official "enormous misunderstanding." https://t.co/xmNpmWeFKr — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2022

More from the AP:

“Sexual assault? I never said that anyone made me submit to a sexual assault,” the newspaper quoted her as saying. “This post resulted in an enormous misunderstanding from the outside world,” she also said. “My wish is that the meaning of this post no longer be skewed.” Asked by L’Equipe why the post disappeared from Peng’s account, she said: “I erased it.” “Why? Because I wanted to,” she added.

So Peng Shuai is doing great and having a wonderful time. Just ask her! Her translators will tell you!

It's been arguably 50 or 60 years since we've see totalitarianism this powerful, and people forget. The point isn't to make you believe Peng Shuai wasn't raped. The point is for you to see that they got her to pretend that she wasn't. https://t.co/l9fscKO41b — Foster (@foster_type) February 7, 2022

Who, exactly, got to her?

Was it this guy? The guy in the mirror?

The comments come as images emerge of Chinese officials lurking in the background of the stage managed interview. Peng Shuai disappeared after accusing a top Communist Party official of sexual assault.#WhereIsPengShuai pic.twitter.com/1xh4qi03WQ — The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy (@GenevaSummit) February 8, 2022

Nothing sinister about this. Nope. No sirree.

This is all you need to know about Peng Shuai’s “interviews.” Someone is always watching—who is this man in the mirror?! https://t.co/U8glLgv2Wm — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 7, 2022

Looks like there are at least two people in there with her. This explains one of them, at least:

Sports news site L’Equipe, who interviewed Shuai, said it had to submit questions in advance and that a Chinese Olympic committee official sat in on the discussion and translated her comments from Chinese. https://t.co/jwul8RB9rM — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2022

Ah. A “translator.” Sure. The other one’s probably a translator, too. You know what they say: you can never have too many translators! They’re just there to make sure she’s doing great and having a wonderful time.

Chinese official spotted in mirror standing over Peng Shuai as she speaks to international media. Transparent hostage situation pic.twitter.com/uQKG8oNFc2 — Drew Pavlou For Senate (@DrewPavlou) February 8, 2022

Nothing to see here, world. Move along.

