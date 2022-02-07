Been wondering what Wajahat Ali thinks about all this Joe Rogan business? No?

Well, too bad, because he’s telling us anyway:

Joe Rogan will be just fine, people. Don't worry. He'll be OK. If you are truly worried about free speech, and that's a big IF, let me direct you to CRT and book bannings across the country, and also this thing called mass voter suppression. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 7, 2022

Wajahat, let us direct you to this thing called Reality. You should really check it out.

“Don’t worry about this thing that is happening. Allow me to divert your attention to these things that aren’t happening.” https://t.co/W25ytj4jmj — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 7, 2022

How embarrassing for him.

There is no mass voter suppression https://t.co/58cO8ZKyQU — Suzie🇺🇸💕🙏 (@Pray_4Truth) February 7, 2022

CRT is fine, anywhere but public schools. It's there a single college where this has been banned? NOPE. https://t.co/DL10GpkMo9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 7, 2022

What books have been banned in the United States? Is CRT banned because I can literally buy innumerable books on it… Voter turn out in the last election was record breaking, like everywhere so.. this seems to be in line with the rest of the nonsense you Tweet. https://t.co/L1wJK0Fk1i — Shane's (El GringX del futuro) hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) February 7, 2022

CRT isnt real but it is and we need it but it means nothing and isnt being taught in schools but should be taught to 6 yr olds but it's a fake outrage and a boogyman but we should shove it down the throats of everyone — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 7, 2022

We are already familiar with Reality, which is why we don’t actually believe that Wajahat Ali would ever wake up to it. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be nice.

