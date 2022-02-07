Hillary Clinton has a tendency to make a fool of herself any time she tries to get clever.
Nevertheless, she persists:
Take a sip from your new mug as you read the news… https://t.co/7vfORxQviQ pic.twitter.com/HblDXCpsW8
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 7, 2022
Sad!
Whenever @HillaryClinton tweets stuff like this, it drives her detractors nuts.
Good. https://t.co/qctApyMlGg
— Just Listen to Hillary (@HillaryIsComing) February 7, 2022
Don’t get it twisted: we’re not being driven nuts by Hillary Clinton. Are feelings are pretty much confined to a combination of pity, secondhand embarrassment, and amusement.
I’m embarrassed for you 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/6QqLILHEwb
— Genie (@GhostGirlInCO) February 7, 2022
How can anyone not be embarrassed for her?
Is she bragging about her flagrant lawbreaking, or the fact she's gotten away with it so far? https://t.co/53ysbv37yB
— The F.A.R.T.I.S. (@FARTIS_) February 7, 2022
Why would you want to constantly remind people that you were one of the the worst candidates for political office in the history of this country? https://t.co/iRZgFB2YI4
— Library lady (Debtor) (@LibraryLady773) February 7, 2022
She must be pretty hard up for cash, bless her heart.
Nobody wants this mug with a meme last relevant in 2017 https://t.co/PKf6Lfe9Pn
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 7, 2022
Unless it’s filled with her tears. Then we’ll consider ordering one.
After all, what's your incentive to get over it? https://t.co/hTNO0iPjVd
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 7, 2022
she is so damn bitter. it will never not be funny. https://t.co/RTYHoLf4Rw
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 7, 2022
Bitter AF.
Mug has a nice design but everything I put in it tastes weirdly bitter https://t.co/q6aFWiMmHg
— Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) February 7, 2022